Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Is A Real Dividend Rock Star – Here Is Why

Over the past 10 years Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has grown its dividend payouts from $0.62 to $0.90. With a market cap of US$517m, Ennis pays out 58% of its earnings, leading to a 4.4% yield. Let me elaborate on you why the stock stands out for income investors like myself.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a consistent, reliable and competitive dividend over a long period of time, and is expected to continue to pay in the same manner many years to come. More specifically:

Its annual yield is among the top 25% of dividend payers

It consistently pays out dividend without missing a payment or significantly cutting payout

Its has increased its dividend per share amount over the past

It is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

Ennis’s dividend yield stands at 4.4%, which is high for Commercial Services stocks. But the real reason Ennis stands out is because it has a high chance of being able to continue to pay dividend at this level for years to come, something that is quite desirable if you are looking to create a portfolio that generates a steady stream of income.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. In the case of EBF it has increased its DPS from $0.62 to $0.90 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Ennis has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 58%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect EBF’s payout to remain around the same level at 62% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 4.4%.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Next Steps:

Ennis ticks all the boxes for what I look for in a dividend stock. If you are looking to build an income focused portfolio, this could be one to include. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three relevant aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for EBF’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for EBF’s outlook. Valuation: What is EBF worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EBF is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

