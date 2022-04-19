Is Ennis, Inc.'s (NYSE:EBF) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) has had a rough three months with its share price down 5.5%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on Ennis' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ennis is:

9.0% = US$27m ÷ US$306m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ennis' Earnings Growth And 9.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Ennis' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.9%. Still, Ennis has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high. Hence, this provides some context to the flat earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Ennis' net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 7.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Ennis fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ennis Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 71% (implying that the company keeps only 29% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Ennis' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

In addition, Ennis has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Ennis. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Ennis' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

