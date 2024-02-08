Enniskillen: BT call centre staff offered voluntary redundancy

About 300 people are employed at the Enniskillen site providing support to EE mobile customers

Staff at a BT call centre in County Fermanagh have been offered voluntary redundancy amid a review into the future of the site.

About 300 people are currently employed at the site in Enniskillen providing support to EE mobile phone customers.

BT Group said significant improvements are required to the building to make it fit for purpose.

Ulster Unionist MLA Tim Elliott said it is a "a vital hub of employment with loyal and dedicated staff".

He added that "its closure would have a detrimental effect on the regional inequality that already exists across Northern Ireland that disproportionally affects the west".

"I have requested an urgent meeting with BT to discuss pathways forward and I will be writing to the new economy minister to outline my concerns."

Consolidation

A BT Group spokesperson said the company was undertaking an ambitious modernisation programme and consolidating buildings within its estate.

"We are currently reviewing our contact centre in Enniskillen and have offered colleagues the opportunity to take our voluntary paid leavers package.

"No decision has been made on the future of our Enniskillen contact centre and no customers will be impacted by today's announcement."

BT Group supports 7,300 jobs in Northern Ireland.

The company's flagship headquarters in Belfast has recently reopened after a multi-million pound upgrade.