Enoch community, schools face difficult road ahead after shooting deaths of family of 8

The Haight family is photographed in front of one of southern Utah's red-rock landscapes in this family portrait.

Two days after one of their neighbors shot and killed his wife, five children and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself, Enoch residents faced what could be a long, dark road ahead.

Police say 42-year-old Michael Haight, an insurance salesman who worked in nearby Cedar City, was suspected in the shootings, having killed his entire family and then himself Wednesday.

The incident garnered nationwide coverage and sparked online arguments over domestic violence and mental health. Haight’s wife, Tausha, one of the victims, had filed for a divorce just two weeks earlier.

A small monument of toys and flowers sit in front of the police tape left outside a home in Enoch where police say a 42-year-old man shot his wife, his mother-in-law, his five children and himself in a murder-suicide on Wednesday.

The bodies were removed from the home Thursday, sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for autopsies.

Still, investigators remained working at the tidy neighborhood home where the shootings took place, with yellow caution tape and an Iron County Sheriff's Office trailer parked out front.

Residents, police and government officials were all visibly shaken as they went back to school, went to work and attended to their duties.

State and local governments jumped in to offer help with funding and resources. A local church hosted an informal vigil. Private counselors and therapists offered their services.

Local officials said they were grateful for the outpouring of support, saying it would be needed as they community continued to process what happened.

Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut, who had been a neighbor of the Haights, said he’d received offers of assistance from state and local governments, as well as the National Security Council.

“We here in Enoch, a little town of about 7,500, are very grateful to the world at large who are very mindful of us,” he said.

Chesnut said he received a call from Gov. Spencer Cox offering support from state resources as needed.

Cox expressed sadness about the shootings on social media, asking his followers to “keep the community of Enoch in your prayers.”

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence,” he said.

Story continues

The five Haight children had attended four different Iron County schools, and educators said they noticed more children than usual were absent from classes Thursday. The five children ranged from ages 17 to four and attended a local high school, intermediate school, elementary school and preschool.

“Obviously, this has had a tremendous impact on our schools,” said Tim Marriott, the student services coordinator for the Iron County School District. “We’ve got some amazing counselors and therapists at our schools that are doing a fantastic job in the trenches as we speak.”

Snow sits atop a sign outside the offices of Enoch City. The small community, with a population of about 7,500, was reeling the week after a resident apparently shot and killed his entire family and them himself on Wednesday, leaving eight people dead, including the man's five children.

The district activated its mobile crisis response team and sent messages to parents asking them to seek help for students that seemed to need it. Neighboring school districts and county governments offered to send help, as did private counseling and therapy businesses.

“I’ve been blown away at the resources that have been offered to us,” Marriot said.

Regardless of the resources offered, he said there would likely be hard times ahead for many.

“We recognize that these next several days, weeks, months that are coming are going to be difficult for our schools and for our teachers,” he said.

In the meantime, police and sheriff’s office investigators were working to piece together what exactly happened.

The divorce filing was a matter of public record, but officials said they were unsure what the living situation was at the house.

There were no gunshots reported from the house Wednesday, and nothing suspicious had been reported in the days leading up to the shooting, although Police Chief Jackson Ames acknowledged that officers had been called to the home in years past.

“We had been involved in some investigations with the family a couple years prior,” Ames said, although he declined to elaborate. He noted that police were not aware of any recent issues.

The deceased were discovered at the home Wednesday after police responded to a welfare check, said City Manager Rob Dotson. A person who had a meeting with Tausha Haight called just after 1 p.m. and said she had not shown up to the appointment. When officers entered the home at about 4 p.m., they found the family inside.

It was unclear what time the shootings happened. Chesnut told reporters that witnesses told officers they saw Tausha and one of her daughters at a church event Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Enoch residents, students reeling after shooting deaths of Haight family