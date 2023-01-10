Enoch plans candlelight vigil to remember family killed in shooting

Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in Enoch, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Officials said Michael Haight, 42, took his own life after killing his wife, mother-in-law and the couple's five children.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Friday night in Enoch in honor of the Haight family members killed inside their home last week.

The shooting, which left eight people dead, including the suspected gunman, Michael Haight, and his wife, mother-in-law and five children, wrecked the small southern Utah town, leaving friends and neighbors stunned and surviving family members grieving.

Haight’s wife, Tausha, 40, and Tausha’s mother, 78-year-old Gail Earl, were the other adult victims. The couple’s five children were identified as a 17-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy.

The Haight family is photographed in front of one of southern Utah's red-rock landscapes in this family portrait.

The candlelight vigil, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Enoch City Recreation Center, 4820 N. Hwy. 91, has been sponsored by Enoch City and several nonprofit groups, including the Canyon Creek Services, Utah Domestic Violence Coalition and American Red Cross.

Funeral services for Earl, Tausha Haight and the five children is scheduled for Friday in LaVerkin "for friends and family."

Police said Tuesday they were still investigating the shooting. The city announced via social media that it won't release any more details until the investigation is completed — "no additional information is available at this time."

Police say Michael Haight, 42, killed his family members and then himself inside their home sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. The deceased were discovered at the home Wednesday after police responded to a welfare check. Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said a person who had a meeting with Tausha Haight called when she didn’t show up to the appointment.

Tausha Haight had filed for a divorce from Michael on Dec. 21, and witnesses told police that Earl had been living in the home to help support her daughter and grandchildren. There had been no official word on Michael Haight's motives or other information on the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

Family members said Haight had removed all of the guns owned by himself and his wife from the home in the days before the shooting. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband took the guns from the family's home in the weeks ahead of the shooting, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press, saying their removal had "left the family vulnerable."

Friends and neighbors described the family as friendly and involved in the community, taking part in school events and active in their religion, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In a statement issued on Monday, officials in Enoch said resources and well-wishes had poured in from across the county.

"Many feel the desire to share their resources with the grieving families and affected first responders and you are invited to do so," according to the statement. "Enoch City officials invite everyone to do what good they can wherever they live and contribute to legitimate entities."

Some of the surviving family members started a fundraiser on gofundme.com to raise money for funeral expenses, legal fees and a memorial fund. By Tuesday, more than 800 donors had helped raise more than $70,000.

The Enoch shooting was the latest in what experts say has been a too-frequent trend of tragedies, with family mass killings having happened nearly every 3.5 weeks for the last two decades on average, according to a database compiled by USA Today, The Associated Press and Northeastern University.

A family mass killing — where four or more people were killed, not including the perpetrator — happened each of the last two years in places as large as Houston or as small as Casa Grande, Arizona, the database shows.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Vigil planned for victims of suspected murder-suicide in Utah