Enola man charged with assaulting, injuring officers during traffic stop, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An Enola man is facing charges after he was accused of injuring two police officers during a traffic stop and then fleeing the scene, police say.

Thomas Scott Jr., 33, faces multiple charges that include felony counts of aggravated assault, escape and evading arrest or detention on foot. he also faces misdemeanor counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at nighttime, and DUI along with summary counts of traffic violations, court documents show.

Mechanicsburg Borough Police said in a news release that Scott Jr. was pulled over around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday for a vehicle code violation. It was then discovered by police that Scott Jr. was under the influence of alcohol.

A fight between Scott Jr. and officers broke out when they tried to arrest him, police said. The two police officers were injured, and one of them needed to be checked out at a hospital but was released and will receive follow-up treatment.

Scott Jr. was able to flee the scene after the fight, but was later located and taken into custody, police said.

Scott Jr. was able to post his bail on Monday which was set at $100,000, court documents show. He awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 29.

