Enon man sentenced to 15 years in prison in death of Yellow Springs man

Jul. 22—An Enon man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the death of Leonid "Lonya" Clark of Yellow Springs and will serve 15 years in prison.

Judge Michael Buckwalter sentenced Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett, 28, on Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court. The sentence was worked out between the prosecutors and defense as part of a plea deal.

Atha-Arnett entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony; five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony, and five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony.

On the child pornography charges, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, to be served at the same time as his other charges.

He was also ordered to pay $2,000 restitution and register as a Tier II sex offender. Atha-Arnett waived his right to appeal.

Mushroom hunters in Glen Helen discovered Clark's body near the Little Miami River in April 2019.

Lonya Clark's father, Eric Clark, said his adopted son and Atha-Arnett were longtime friends but had an on-again, off-again relationship, where they, "were best friends one week and wouldn't speak to each other the next."

Jacqueline Clark, Lonya Clark's stepmother, spoke to Atha-Arnett directly during the sentencing. She said many people will want to know why Atha-Arnett killed Lonya Clark.

"How could you hurt your friend?" she asked. "He was your friend."

Jacqueline Clark said Lonya Clark's little sister, whose birthday is Jan. 13, the same day that Lonya Clark was killed, now wants to change her birthday.

Jon Paul Rion, the defense attorney representing Atha-Arnett, called the situation tragic, noting Atha-Arnett knew the victim from a young age.

Atha-Arnett declined to speak during the sentencing.

Both men were 26 years old at the time of Clark's death.