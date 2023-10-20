Enoree man sentenced to life without parole for 2021 Memorial Day weekend murder

An Enoree man was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday, Oct. 19, for the 2021 murder of 21-year-old, Travis Scott McCall.

South Carolina Circuit Court judge Keith Kelly handed down the sentence to Timothy Joseph McKinney, 38, after he was found guilty following three days of trial. According to prosecutors, McKinney cut McCall twice on the neck and strangled him, before wrapping his body in a rug and burning it in an area of woods behind his house.

DNA evidence, surveillance footage from a nearby home and a local gas station and the testimony of neighbors were enough for a jury to produce a verdict after less than two hours of deliberation.

Those who knew McCall remembered him as a kind and intelligent individual. McKinney never admitted guilt during the proceedings and the state did not discuss a possible motive for the killing.

After the 911 call came in at 5:32 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021, firefighters who responded to the call found McCall's body in the 1000 block of Parker Road in Enoree, a small community about 25 miles south of Spartanburg.

During the trial Tuesday, several neighbors and first responders took the witness stand and recounted finding something burning, wrapped in a rug in a patch of woods behind several residences on the block, on May 31. Some said they were initially unsure if the object was a human body or a mannequin.

McCall's death was ruled a homicide the day after his body was found. McKinney was charged with his murder later that week. The medical examiner determined his cause of death to be manual strangulation and two incised wounds to the neck, one of which cut deep enough to hit the jugular vein in McCall's neck.

DNA, camera footage, neighbors' testimony detail events of McCall's murder

Forensic evidence, including a trail of McCall's blood from inside McKinney's house leading out the backdoor, and both McCall and McKinney's DNA on a belt and stairs inside McKinney's house, linked the two individuals, according to testimony by the DNA analyst who processed the evidence in McCall's case. McCall's blood was also found on a knife in McKinney's basement.

Dr. John Wassum, MD, who performed McCall's autopsy for the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, testified as an expert witness in forensic pathology. Wassum said although McCall's body had obvious burns, the two neck incisions and strangulation of the windpipe caused McCall's death.

Wassum could not say whether the incisions or strangulation occurred first. Although a knife was found in McKinney's basement with both McKinney and McCall's DNA present, Wassum could not say for sure what was used to make the cuts on McCall's neck.

McCall is last seen on security camera footage leaving a nearby Scotchman gas station around 2:14 a.m. on May 30, 2021, in the direction of McKinney's house, prosecutors claimed.

He is also seen briefly interacting with an individual whose identity is unclear due to the grainy video quality. Footage shows McCall walking outside the gas station starting at around 1:14 a.m. on May 30 until he is last seen roughly an hour later.

McKinney and his friend, Rick Westfield, had been at the Scotchman gas station, earlier, around 10:25 p.m. on May 29.

Video footage from a neighbor's home security system showed an individual the state claimed was McKinney in his backyard burning various items, possibly clothes, around 3:45 a.m., on Sunday, May 30.

McKinney can then be seen at 5 a.m. at the Scotchman gas station. Marty Owens, the clerk at the time, testified he had also seen McKinney earlier in his shift when he had been by hours before with Westfield on May 29.

McKinney's attorneys did not address whether or not it was him burning items in his backyard overnight. McKinney did not testify in his own defense during the duration of the trial.

Amanda Richards, McKinney's neighbor, testified she saw McKinney burning items on May 30. Security footage from her house that captures a small portion of McKinney's yard corroborated Richards' testimony. Richards said she went inside because the smell from McKinney's fire was making her sick.

Another neighbor of McKinney's, Ronald Killough, testified that around the time he left for work at 4 p.m. on May 31, he saw McKinney pouring cleaning agent liquid, walking backwards from the basement of his house through the yard.

Later, on May 31, McKinney and Westfield are seen again at the Scotchman around 5:24 p.m., where they bought a gallon of gas. Stevie Ging, who lived next door to McKinney, testified that she saw McKinney walk towards the house with gas. Soil tested underneath where McCall's body was found contained gasoline, the chief chemist with the Sheriff's Office forensics lab testified.

Stevie Ging's aunt, Robin Ging, who lives in the same house, testified that she was outside with another relative when she was alerted about a body being found. Neighbors said that while the fire was notable enough to attract attention, it appeared contained and was not spreading to other areas.

"It was a pretty good-sized fire. Prior to that, I had heard a 'whoom' sound," Robin Ging said.

Prosecutors with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office later pointed out that this sound could be the sound of gas ignition.

Stevie Ging later called McKinney's father, who was out of town fishing, around 5:55 p.m. and told him about a body found in the yard. Two other people, including McKinney's brother, also lived in the house, but were not home at the time of the incident.

McKinney's attorneys cite incomplete law enforcement investigation, untested third DNA strand as legal defense

Daniel MacDonald, a public defender and attorney for McKinney, said the investigation by law enforcement was incomplete during closing arguments. MacDonald specifically noted the presence of a third DNA contributor source.

Brian Browning, who served as DNA Analyst with the Greenville County Department of Public Safety Forensic Division at the time of the murder, said that testing a third contributor source is possible, but law enforcement only provided McCall and McKinney's DNA profiles to test for possible matches.

MacDonald also argued that more samples collected by the Sheriff's Office during the investigation should have been sent to the lab in Greenville.

Browning said the number of items the lab can test for is usually limited due to the time, resource and ability restrictions of DNA labs nationwide. He added there is usually active communication with law enforcement to determine which items are most relevant for testing.

Browning said that despite a third DNA contributor source not being tested for, McCall and McKinney's DNA were both highly positive matches for samples collected on-scene.

The defense did not call any witnesses. McKinney also declined to comment during the sentencing phase of the trial.

Family, friends and witnesses remember McCall as a 'loving kid'

Dana Cobb, McCall's mother, told the Herald-Journal that she was glad some justice was served, but acknowledged the verdict does not bring her son back.

Those who knew McCall around Enoree said he was a gentle and very intelligent person who did experience some struggles with his mental health. Although he was prone to verbal or physical outbursts, family, close friends and state witnesses said they were always directed towards himself, and that he never hurt others.

"I've been around him since I was 13-years-old, and I was never scared. If anything, more comfortable around him than most people," Nicole Funderburk, 23, a close family friend, said.

Kaylen Dawkins, 17, McCall's sister, said he loved guitar, cats and getting outside the house for activity.

Richards, who knew McCall, described him as a "sweet, loving kid," during testimony. Owens called him "very intelligent ... very wise" and said he taught himself to play guitar.

"I think some people were afraid because they didn't understand him ... but the ones who were familiar with him were very good to him," Owens said.

Family and Owens said McCall could display child-like behavior at times. Owens noted a fascination with bugs, and testified the night he disappeared he saw McCall chasing a moth.

A lack of motive remains as a question for the family, who said that McKinney was a former neighbor and was somebody McCall and the family trusted at one point.

"It bothers me. I would at least like to know what set him off. Surely he didn't just walk him there just to kill him as soon as they got there," Cobb said.

Judge Kelly gave McKinney the life without the possibility of parole sentence on the grounds of previous kidnapping, assault and battery with the intent to kill and domestic violence charges.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

