An Enormous Explosion Caused A Bridge Between Crimea And Russia That Is Crucial To Putin's War Plans To Collapse

Explosion causes fire at the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea on October 08, 2022. Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An explosion on a bridge that connects Crimea to Russia, and is vital to the Kremlin's military operations in Ukraine, caused it to partially collapse on Saturday.

Three people died, reported the Associated Press. No one has taken responsibility for the attack, although Ukraine has threatened to attack the bridge in the past.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a cryptic comment during a video address that many took to be commenting on the clouds of smoke and fire from the explosion.

“Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state," said Zelensky. "Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it is also warm.”

The Kerch Bridge, the longest in Europe, was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018. Spanning 12 miles long, it symbolized Putin annexing the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Explosion causes fire at the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The destroyed bridge comes less than two weeks since Putin annexed four regions in Ukraine — Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk — following a referendum widely denounced as rigged by Ukraine and the West. With fighting intensifying in southern Ukraine, the bridge was crucial for the Kremlin to access war supplies.

Explosion causes fire at the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Videos from the explosion, taken on security cameras, show flashes of light and fire. A fire broke out and traffic was suspended.

Closer look at the collapsed road span of the Crimean bridge 04:36 AM - 08 Oct 2022

Huge blast has taken out sections of Kerch Bridge, Putin’s pet project to connect Russia with occupied Crimea. Its partial destruction could disrupt Russian supply lines for troops in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. But perhaps more than anything, a big, embarrassing hit against Putin. https://t.co/4AvoFJZaKc 07:28 AM - 08 Oct 2022

The explosion came from a truck bomb, according to Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee, reports AP. That resulted in seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire.

Story continues

A screen grab from a surveillance footage shows flames and smoke rising up after an explosion at the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An adviser to Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted about the bridge explosion. " Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled," he wrote.

Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled. 06:08 AM - 08 Oct 2022

Following the collapse, Putin immediately attempted to tighten security on the bridge, and some rail travel over it has resumed.

More on this