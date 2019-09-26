Enormous shark fin spotted off Florida coast revealed to be a hoax







Beachgoers can rest easy after wildlife officials have reviewed several reported “shark sightings” and deemed them fake.

Savannah Guthrie discussed the "shark sighting" on the Today Show Thursday.

Over the past several months, viewers have submitted videos of what appears to be a giant shark fin popping out of the water near the beaches in the Tampa Bay Area. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission examined the videos and determined it was nothing to be concerned about.

According to biologists, the dorsal fin’s size in such shallow water should reveal part of the shark’s back or a second dorsal fin — neither of which are visible.

Also suspicious are the bubbles that are seen popping up a few feet behind the fin, which are most likely from a scuba diver exhaling or kicking. A shark’s movement would create swirling in nearby water instead.

Watch the video to investigate the sighting yourself.