'Enormous' sunspot, solar flares are now visible from Earth. Here's what that means

If you look closely — with solar eclipse glasses — you may find some dark spots on the sun. Despite their frequent occurrences, this particular cluster of sunspots is drawing concerns about solar flares.

While the sunspots were first visible from Mars, the sun has rotated to now be seen from Earth. Now called AR3576, the cluster of sunspots stretches for more than 124,274 miles, Chron reports.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration reported an unusually strong solar flare at 12:53 a.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 16. The phenomenon was discovered by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which monitors the sun continuously.

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on Feb. 16, peaking at 1:53am ET. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the event, which was classified as X2.5.

The solar flare was categorized by NASA as a X2.5 flare. X-class refers to the most intense flares, and the number signals its level of strength.

NASA first identified the "enormous sunspot" a week prior, on Feb. 9. Occurring at 7:14 a.m. CST, experts reported it to be the strongest solar flare since 2017 and was classified as a X3.3 flare.

Although both solar flares measured smaller than the X5 flare recorded on New Year's Eve, experts wonder about the accuracy of the measurements. Dr. Ryan Finch is a solar physicist and science communicator at the National Solar Observatory in Boulder, Colorado. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain.

Biggest #SolarFlare of the solar cycle? Measuring in at a X3.38-class, today's flare clocks in about 32% smaller than the NYE X5 event. So how can it be the biggest? Well, a significant proportion (>32%?) of the emission is hidden behind the edge of the Sun!

What are sunspots and solar flares?

Sunspots are relatively cooler areas on the sun's surface caused by deep concentrations of magnetic flux. They are typically followed by solar flares, or "powerful bursts of energy," NASA's website explains.

Although the sun is nearly 100 million miles from Earth, flares and solar eruptions can affect radio communications, electric power grids and navigation signals. They also pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

What is Solar Cycle 25?

According to NASA, the sun's magnetic field flips top-to-bottom approximately every 11 years. The sun's north pole becomes its south pole and vice versa.

These cycles influence activity on the sun's surface, such as the prominence of sun spots. Very few sunspots are present at the start of a solar cycle, called the solar minimum. As the cycle continues into its latest stage, the solar maximum, more sunspots appear than at any other point in the cycle.

Recording of solar cycles began in 1755, and we are currently in the 25th cycle since, the National Weather Service reports. Solar Cycle 25 began in 2019 and is expected to end around 2030.

