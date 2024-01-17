‘It’s enough;’ AES shares tips to save money while staying warm

With the freezing temps sweeping across the Miami Valley, furnaces are working overtime to keep people warm, but when the energy bill hits it could be steep.

AES Ohio is sharing some tips to keep your home warm and your energy bill down. The first tip: program your thermostat.

Keep it warmer while you are home, and a little cooler while you are away.

“I’ve got a fireplace it did run for days. It keeps the house pretty warm,” Dayton resident Thomas Sweitzer said.

You’ll also want to keep your blinds and curtains open during the day to allow some heat from the sun to come in.

“We’ve been using space heaters because our air conditioning is great but it’s enough,” Rowan Arnett of Dayton said.

Space heaters can keep you nice and warm, but you have to be very careful as they can be a fire risk. AES warns against them because of the amount of energy they use.

To help keep the warm air circulating, turn your ceiling fans clockwise because heat rises and that will push the warm air back down.

“Got to do what you got to do,” Sweitzer said.

While these are some tips to help keep you warm during the brutal cold, sometimes you just have to do what you can.

“Yeah, I guess you just got to pay for it,” Arnett said.