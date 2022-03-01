Is enough being done to address the gun violence in Black Knoxville?

Last week, a year after the death of Austin- East High School student Stanley Freeman, Jr., I sat in juvenile court as a judge rendered a decision to try one of two teens charged in his death as an adult.

Last year, we experienced a rash of gun violence that stole the lives of teenagers in Knoxville last year, and in turn, we've witnessed teens committing these acts of violence against one another.

While many feel charging a child as an adult for murder is within reason, there’s a part of me that just felt sad. For an innocent and bright young student to be murdered, and then to know another will potentially serve the rest of his life in prison, it’s as if nobody wins. And in my opinion, it speaks to a bigger problem: The ongoing struggle of Black youth in our community and across our nation.

Justice should be delivered across the board, and it's often denied for Black Americans. So for families and those who have lost their loved ones to gun violence, we want to see those responsible held accountable. For example, it was a relief to sit with the family of DeSheena Kyle who went missing last summer and whose body was discovered after being killed by her ex-boyfriend, John Basset Jr. Last week Knoxville prosecutors announced they would seek a sentence of life without parole.

But as for our Black children, I've been watching too many of our young people throw their lives away, caught up in cycles of violence and poverty. Often lacking the mentorship and guidance that growing up in a healthy productive environment affords.

It takes a village, and I’m always telling myself there has to be a better way.

Gun violence in Knoxville is not a new phenomenon.What is it that our leadership is getting wrong and what can be done about it?

Councilwoman Amelia Parker calls for new measures

City Councilwoman Amelia Parker of At Large Seat C, during her first City Council meeting with new mayor and council members at the City County Building on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

I was elated to see our Black councilwomen Amelia Parker and Gwen McKenzie taking steps to address that question. Last week they backed a resolution proposed by Parker at the City Council meeting, asking local leaders to back a state bill that would treat gun violence as a public health crisis. It was passed unanimously. The city also granted funds to SEEED Knox for violence interruption work and a number of youth programs.

After a second record-breaking year of gun violence in our city last year, 75 percent of victims were Black although Black Knoxvillians make up just 17 percent of the city's population.

Parker said Knoxvillians want to see more work addressing gun violence.

"I think it's really important that the city plays a larger role as the convener in this problem. We have groups in our community fighting for crumbs and it leaves me wondering why are we not investing more. There’s an interest in this problem and many people doing the work just don’t have funding to work on gun violence issues. We need to commit to helping find solutions here in Knoxville that we can implement to help us reduce the gun violence that also doesn’t retraumatize us," she said.

Why treat gun violence as a public health crisis?

Some might ask why treating gun violence as a public health crisis is important.

According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, people often assume that public health is the same as health care. While both strive to improve health and well-being, they approach this goal differently. In health care, the focus is on improving the health of the individual. In contrast, public health focuses on improving the health of an entire population through large-scale interventions and prevention programs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization outline a public health approach to violence prevention based on four steps: (1) define and monitor the problem, (2) identify risk and protective factors, (3) develop and test prevention strategies, (4) ensure widespread adoption of effective strategies.

Update in the state legislature

Tennessee state Rep. London Lamar, D-Memphis, greets Rep. Torrey Harris, D-Memphis, during the 112th General Assembly at Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

HB 1830 sponsored by London Lamar addresses this in the bill that our city council unanimously passed last week. You can read about it here

We've also got a recent update on where it stands. Lamar says she's exhausted but hopeful.

"HB 1830 (Gun Violence Prevention bill) was up before the Criminal Justice Subcommittee again this week. I fought hard and unfortunately the bill was rolled for two weeks. This means that we have another opportunity to get the subcommittee to pass HB 1830. During these two weeks, I will continue to meet with the subcommittee members, state departments, and community members to ensure that this bill passes.

Remember that, HB 1830 frames gun violence as an issue of public health and creates proactive and comprehensive solutions to gun violence. If passed, HB 1830 would increase data sharing between local governments, the Department of Health, state law enforcement agencies, and the General Assembly. It would also encourage specific state departments to create programming that address gun violence. Check out this link to watch my presentation"



This week’s Black Joy in Knoxville

Elston Turner shows his surprise a street sign was unveiled during a ceremony on Monday, February 21, 2022 at First Creek at Auston. At left is his wife Louise and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

In happier news, NBA coach and Austin-East alumni Elston Turner came back home to Knoxville to be honored with a street in his name.

Our friends over at The Bottom Knox are also doing some really cool work as an extension of our podcast Black in Appalachia. They are partnering with Public Radio Exchange to bring new podcasts to our community by eight local Black creatives in Knoxville. You can read about all the work they are doing here.

As Black History month comes to a close check out some of the work Beck Cultural Exchange has been doing for 28 days, highlighting artifacts from their collection and making them available to the public. They've also got an interesting feature story entitled "Brief History of Community Response to Police Brutality in Knoxville" you can access this and stay up to date on Beck's work by subscribing to their newsletter here.

Led by Rev. Renee Kesler, center, CEO of The Beck Cultural Exchange Center, she and other community members break ground on Monday, August 30, 2021 to mark the start of the construction of the Delaney Museum with the restoration of the only remaining ancestral home of 20th century artists Beauford and Joseph Delaney.

Don't forget to send me your ideas, requests, questions and commentary.

Thank you for reading!

