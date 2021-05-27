  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Enough': Biden urges Congress to pass gun control bills after lowering flag for latest mass shooting

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden ordered the flag over the White House to "yet again" be lowered to half-staff Wednesday after a gunman killed at least eight people at a light rail yard in California.

He also issued a one word plea: "Enough."

Biden said Congress should immediately "heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America."

"Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation," Biden said in a statement. "We can, and we must, do more."

The president said he was fulfilling his solemn duty to lower the White House flag just weeks after doing so following shootings in George, Colorado, South Carolina and Indiana.

Biden directed the White House flag, as well as those at all other federal properties, to be flown at half-staff until Sunday’s sunset.

'Horrific day for our city': At least 8 killed in shooting rampage at San Jose rail yard; gunman was VTA employee

The American flag flies at half-staff at the White House on March 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.
The American flag flies at half-staff at the White House on March 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

In April, Biden declared gun violence an "epidemic and an international embarrassment." He announced half a dozen executive actions aimed at curbing the proliferation of so-called ghost guns, or untraceable weapons that can be constructed from parts purchased online, as well as tightening regulations on the kind of stabilizing braces for pistols used in the Boulder, Colorado, shooting that left 10 people dead.

The orders, billed as the administration's first steps to tackle gun violence, fell short of Biden's campaign pledge to reinstate an assault weapons ban, create a voluntary gun buyback program and send a bill to Congress to repeal liability protections for gun manufacturers and close background check loopholes on his first day in office.

Biden backs House bills that would strengthen background checks for gun buyers and close the so-called Charleston loophole, which allows gun sales to proceed without a completed background check if three business days have lapsed.

The bills have broad public support but have languished in an evenly divided Senate, where Democrats would need to maintain their razor-thin majority while also finding 10 Republican votes.

Contributing: Courtney Subramanian.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden lowered White House flag for San Jose shooting victims

Recommended Stories

  • WH: US suffering from 'an epidemic of gun violence'

    The White House says it's monitoring developments in San Jose after a gunman opened fire at a rail yard, killing eight people before ending his own life. It also used the latest mass shooting to call for passage of stricter gun control measures. (May 26)

  • 'Enough': Biden renews calls for gun control bill after San Jose rail yard shooting

    Biden called on Congress to take action on gun control in his first joint address to lawmakers in April, such as banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

  • Biden's ATF nominee to face grilling over lobbying for gun controls

    Gun control advocate and federal law enforcement veteran David Chipman is no stranger on Capitol Hill, where he has previously urged the U.S. Congress to ban assault rifles and fought against efforts to deregulate firearm silencers. On Wednesday, he will seek its support for his nomination by President Joe Biden to serve as director of the Justice Department's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a job that is so politically fraught that the Senate has confirmed just one nominee in the last 15 years. Chipman has served in a variety of roles at the ATF he has now been nominated to lead, but currently works as a policy advisor for Giffords, a gun control advocacy group founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband Senator Mark Kelly after a gunman shot her in 2011.

  • Judge dismisses Steve Bannon's fraud case after Trump pardon

    Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's federal fraud charges were dismissed by a federal judge in New York City on Tuesday because of his presidential pardon from former President Trump.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres' decision to dismiss the criminal charges over a scheme to privately finance a southern border wall follows a months-long legal fight over how to deal with Bannon's pardon when related cases are ongoing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While Trump pardoned Bannon as one of his final acts in office in January, he did not do the same for Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea — all of whom were also charged for allegedly defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the crowdfunding campaign.Prosecutors had asked the judge to dismiss Bannon — who pleaded not guilty last year to the charges — as one of the defendants in the case, rather than dismissing the indictment.Details: Torres noted in her order that prosecutors didn't dispute that Bannon's pardon was valid and that "it is not the practice of this district to remove a defendant from the docket without resolution of the indictment."But she added that "pardon implies guilt," quoting an 1853 New Jersey Supreme Court ruling."'If there be no guilt, there is no ground for forgiveness … A party is acquitted on the ground of innocence, he is pardoned through favor. And upon this very ground it is that the pardoning power is never vested in a judge.'"What they're saying: Bannon's attorney Bob Costello told the Washington Post the judge had "reached the right result." He noted to the Wall Street Journal that Bannon "has never been found guilty of anything, and he's not guilty."The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on the ruling.Read the judge's memorandum and order, obtained by the Court Listener, via DocumentCloud: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Landscaper lends helping hand to neighbor — and it pays off with a big NC lottery win

    “My wife and I are definitely going somewhere really nice to eat,” the winner said.

  • Aaron Jones didn’t talk with Aaron Rodgers before re-signing; Jones says it wouldn’t have mattered

    The avalanche of Aaron Rodgers reporting included a claim that Rodgers was telling Packers teammates who were heading for free agency that the long-term quarterback may not be back in 2021. Running back Aaron Jones, one of the team’s primary free agents in 2021, heard no such comments from Rodgers. Via Ryan Wood of the [more]

  • Plague of mice ravages parts of rural Australia

    Believed to have arrived in Australia with the First Fleet - mice are well suited to the country's often harsh climate. They can survive long periods of dry weather. When the weather turns, they thrive and rapidly reproduce as food and water become available.Local media reported that just one pair of mice can produce on average up to 500 offspring in a season.Intensive baiting programmes have so far had little success against the infestation, and locals are hoping for heavy rain to drown the mice in their burrows.

  • Editorial: Take pride in police: The city’s politicians should stand united against excluding cops from the gay pride parade

    If nothing changes and New York City’s Pride Parade insists upon barring uniformed police officers, members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community organizing the parade will send a clear message to their brothers and sisters who also happen to be cops: You aren’t welcome in our community if you have taken the oath to serve and protect New Yorkers. Choose the NYPD or the LGBT ...

  • Gunfire Erupts at George Floyd Square as Mourners Gather for One-Year Anniversary

    Nicholas Pfosi/ReutersGunfire rang out Tuesday morning at George Floyd Square, the Minneapolis intersection where police officer Derek Chauvin, now a convicted murderer, killed George Floyd one year ago today.It remains unclear why the shooting erupted, but a Minneapolis Police spokesperson confirmed there were shots fired near the square shortly after 10 a.m. One victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Tuesday’s schedule at the square, which has been decorated with portraits of various civil rights leaders, will include a “Rise and Remember” memorial event beginning at 1 p.m. A candlelight vigil is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.Associated Press reporter George Crowther tweeted that he heard “between a dozen and two dozen” shots. “Everyone sheltered in place. Lots of running,” he wrote.BREAKING: shots appear to have been fired at George Floyd Square. Quiet now. People still sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/Dmv1cQwOPZ— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021 Barbara Plett Usher of the BBC was also there, tweeting: “Initial picture: unknown gunmen fired at the square from outside the perimeter. Local patrol shot back and gave chase.” ABC’s Alex Presha reported hearing “well over a dozen” gunshots.Last month, Chauvin, the white officer who knelt on Floyd, an unarmed Black man, for more than nine minutes, was found guilty on three counts including second-degree murder. On Tuesday, Floyd’s family announced it will launch the George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund, which Ben Crump, a civil-rights lawyer representing the Floyds, said “will be an instrumental, long-term partner to the Black-owned businesses in the neighborhood where he died, where we all have seen the continued negative impact of systemic racism.” It will start with $500,000 taken from a $27 million settlement the City of Minneapolis agreed to in March.President Joe Biden will take a private meeting at the White House on Tuesday with the Floyd family, as congressional legislators continue to negotiate a police reform package named for Floyd. Violent crime has spiked in Minneapolis in recent months, with a homicide rate thus far in 2021 double that of last year, according to official data.“It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered,” Biden tweeted on Tuesday. “In that time, George’s family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice—but we cannot stop there. We face an inflection point. We have to act.”It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered. In that time, George’s family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice – but we cannot stop there. We face an inflection point. We have to act.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2021 In George Floyd Square, people have laid flowers beside a memorial marker to honor him. But memorials to mark his death are taking place far beyond Floyd’s hometown. The NAACP held a virtual moment of silence at 9:29 a.m. this morning, a nod to the 9 minutes and 29 seconds Chavin had his knee on Floyd’s neck. “#WEAREDONEDYING,” the organization’s Facebook announcement read.https://www.facebook.com/naacp/photos/a.10156455810438947/10158159861268947/The Georgia chapter of the NAACP will host Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter Gianna at its “My Daddy Changed the World” rally this evening. In Los Angeles, Black Lives Matter is holding a one-year “angelversary” for Floyd, the group announced.“We need transformative justice in honor of Brother George and every life stolen by the police,” BLM-Los Angeles said in a tweet.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • KFI Radio’s Tim Conway Jr. & Producer Sheron Bellio Suspended Over Anti-Asian Skit

    UPDATED with KFI statement: KFI-AM radio host Tim Conway Jr. and his executive producer, Sheron Bellio, have been suspended this week without pay for a skit they performed on May 3 that was filled with Asian-American insults and racist stereotypes. The suspensions came after pressure from Guy Aoki, the civil rights leader and founding president […]

  • What Is a Vinegar Rinse and Why Is It Effective for Laundry?

    Paste dek here.

  • At least 9 dead after mass shooting at San Jose rail yard

    A gunman at a transit station in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning opened fire, killing at least eight victims, local authorities confirmed, noting the alleged suspect was also dead.The latest: President Biden ordered White House flags, and those of public buildings and grounds "throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions," to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims through sunset this Sunday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“When our deputies went through the door, initially he was still firing rounds. When our deputy saw him, he took his life,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters Wednesday afternoon. Deputies “were going through hallways saying, ‘Sheriff’s office!’ He knew at that time that his time for firing shots was over.”At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Russell Davis confirmed that "deputies did not exchange gunfire" with the shooter, and for now officials believe the shooter's death was "self-inflicted."Davis noted the attack resulted in “multiple major injuries.”Authorities have emphasized the investigation is ongoing and all findings remain "preliminary" at this time.What we know: Davis said the assailant was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara, the biggest county in the Bay Area. How the shooter died remains undetermined according to County Sheriff Laurie Smith, per AP. The shooting took place around 6:30am local time at the VTA, a "transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard," per AP. It is not yet known whether the attack took place indoors or outdoors.Davis explained that explosives were found on the scene after the shooting and a bomb squad is investigating. Smith added the area has been "cordoned off" and doesn't currently pose a threat to the public.Both the suspected shooter and several victims were VTA employees, local officials said. Authorities have not yet named the suspect.The shooter's motive, as well as the type of weapon used, are still not yet known, officials said.VTA confirmed that a family reunification center has been set up for employees and families where grief counseling will be available.What they're saying: “A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family,” VTA board chairman Glenn Hendricks said at a news conference.San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a press conference: "This is a horrific day for our city, and it's a tragic day for the VTA family."Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County supervisor: “These folks were heroes during COVID-19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept at work, and now we’re really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy."Vice President Kamala Harris: "The facts are still revealing themselves but it is absolutely tragic. It's absolutely tragic. I have family that lives in San Jose. I've worked for many many years with the mayor of San Jose and the police department and my prayers and my thoughts for all those families."California Gov. Gavin Newsom: “It begs the question, what the hell is going on in the United States of America?” He emphasized that it's time for the country to "deal with endemic of gun violence.”President Biden: "Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more."Of note: There will be a vigil for the victims Thursday at 6pm PT at San Jose City Hall, Liccardo announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.The big picture via AP: "The bloodshed comes in a year that has seen a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from pandemic restrictions that closed many public places and kept people confined to their homes."This is a breaking story. Please check back for more details.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Iraq militia chief arrested over attacks on base hosting U.S. forces -security sources

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Iraqi security forces on Wednesday arrested militia commander Qasim Muslih, the military said, in a move security sources said was linked to attacks on a base that hosts U.S. forces. Muslih was arrested at dawn and is being questioned on anti-terrorism charges, a military statement said, without giving further details. Two security sources told Reuters the militia chief was arrested in Baghdad for involvement in several attacks including recent assaults on Ain al-Asad air base, where U.S. and other international forces are housed.

  • Kremlin tempers expectations for Putin-Biden summit in June

    The Kremlin sought Wednesday to temper expectations for next month's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden but noted the meeting's importance amid soaring tensions between their countries. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against anticipating a “reset” after the June 16 summit in Geneva, emphasizing that differences between Moscow and Washington run too deep. “It's obvious that the negative potential that has accumulated in our bilateral relations has some inertia,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.

  • Juilliard criticized for lack of diversity and "slavery" workshop

    Nearly a quarter of The Juilliard school's drama division students are black.

  • U.S. to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not give a precise date for reopening the consulate.

  • MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Reportedly Kicked Out Of Republican Governors Event

    He had planned to confront at least two GOP governors with his baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

  • Batteries Are What Will Spark Electrical Vehicle Sales. And Auto Makers Are Buying In.

    Auto makers are getting deeper into batteries, and they need to if they want to control their own destinies, writes RBC analyst Joseph Spak.

  • 10 Credit Score Myths You Need To Stop Believing

    Considering how ubiquitous credit card usage has become, there's a surprising amount of misinformation out in the world regarding credit scores. A credit score is simply a numerical representation...

  • Belgium Stops JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine For Under 41 Years After One Death: Reuters

    Belgium is suspending vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 41 following the death of a woman from severe side effects after receiving the shot. "The Inter-ministerial conference has decided to temporarily administer Janssen's vaccine to the general population from the age of 41 years, pending a more detailed benefit-risk analysis by the EMA," said a statement issued by Belgium's federal health minister and seven regional counterparts. There was no immediate comment from the European Medicines Agency or J&J. Reuters reports that a woman below 40 died after being hospitalized with severe thrombosis and platelet deficiency. Belgium has administered about 40,000 J&J shots, with 80% of those to people over 45 years old, the statement said. J&J has said that no clear causal relationship has been established between the clots. Last month, the EMA found a possible link between the vaccine and rare blood clotting issues but backed its overall benefits against any risks. Belgium has asked for advice from the EMA to evaluate the connection between the woman's death and the J&J vaccine. It did not say when it expected EMA's final opinion on it. Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.37% at $169.45 during the market session on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFDA May Not Review New COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use RequestsModerna Sees Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Launch In India In 2022© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.