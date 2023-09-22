Enough drugs to kill thousands found at nursery where child died of fentanyl exposure

The trapdoor stash was found when the nursery was investigated - Unipixs

Police officers found enough fentanyl and other drugs to kill 500,000 people hidden underneath a trap door in the play area of a nursery where a one-year-old boy died from an overdose.

Pictures released by the New York force showed a square section of the floor lifted up to reveal several clear bags filled with white and brown substances, along with drug paraphernalia bundled between wooden joists.

One-year-old Nicholas Dominici died on Sept 15 2023 from an opioid overdose following exposure at the nursery. A police search at the time found fentanyl stored on top of a mat he had slept on in the nursery’s nap room along with kilo presses, a device typically used to combine large quantities of drugs

Three other children under the age of three were hospitalised after they were poisoned by the drug at Divino Niño nursery in the Bronx.

Nicholas Dominici slept on a mat close to where fentanyl was being stored - Unipixs

Officers returned to the nursery on Wednesday Sept 20 following a tip-off about the trap door hiding narcotics.

Owner Grei Mendez, 36, and her tenant, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, have been charged with narcotics possession with intent to distribute resulting in death, and conspiracy charges. Both suspects were being held without bail and face life in prison if convicted.

Phone records show Ms Mendez called her husband several times after finding the children ill before she contacted emergency services. Her husband then arrived and removed several full shopping bags from the nursery, officials said. He is wanted by police.

Bags of drugs were found under the trapdoor - Unipixs

A complaint filed with Manhattan federal court states the “defendants maintained large quantities of fentanyl, including a kilogram of fentanyl stored on top of children’s playmats”.

Manhattan US attorney Damien Williams said Ms Mendez and her co-conspirators put the children “directly in harm’s way, running a narcotics operation and storing deadly fentanyl out of the very space in which the children ate, slept, and played”.

A lawyer for Ms Mendez told the BBC his client denied the charges and was unaware that drugs were being kept in the nursery by Mr Brito.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.