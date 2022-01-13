'Enough is enough': After 5 years, Breanna Wood cases to get new judge, prosecutor

It has been five years since the body of Breanna Wood was discovered in an abandoned oil field trailer surrounded by brush off State Highway 666 near Robstown.

However, three of the seven people indicted for crimes in connection with Wood’s death — including Joseph Tejeda, accused of murdering Wood, his ex-girlfriend, in 2016 — are still awaiting trial.

In the latest turn of events, 105th District Court Judge Jack Pulcher has recused himself from the cases and been replaced, and Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez also has asked to recuse himself.

"Five years is just not acceptable," said Breanna Wood's mother, Fallon Wood, who is also known for having built the Nueces County Victims' Memorial Garden. "Enough is enough with all the delays."

Three people — Christopher Gonzalez, Gregorio Cruz, and Magdalena Yvette Carvajal — took plea deals in 2018, and one, Theodore Allen, died in jail in 2020.

Trials for Tejeda, as well as Sandra Vasquez and Rosalinda Musella (Tejeda's mother), have been repeatedly delayed over the years — most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Fallon Wood said it is not just the delays that stand in the way of getting justice for her daughter. She claims the Nueces County District Attorney's Office has treated her daughter's cases with negligence, as well as failed to provide proper communication.

In October 2021, Wood alleged Gonzalez blocked her personal email address.

As a result, Wood said, she filed a grievance with the Texas Attorney General's Office and the Texas State Bar.

Now, Nueces County court records show that a new judge has been assigned to all cases involving Breanna Wood's death.

In a court order dated Dec. 20, 2021, Pulcher motioned to recuse himself from cases involving Tejeda, Vasquez and Musella.

Court records also show Presiding Judge of the 5th Administrative Judicial Region Missy Medary subsequently assigned Senior Judge J. Manuel Bañales to the cases on Dec. 27, 2021.

The reassignment came just days after Gonzalez asked to recuse himself and his office from any cases involving Wood’s death.

In a motion filed on Dec. 15, 2021, Gonzalez said the office became aware of Fallon Wood's "grievance against the Nueces County District Attorney (although it was dismissed by the State Bar)" and “has concerns they will not be able to fulfill their obligation under the victim's bill of rights.”

Additionally, Gonzalez claimed in the motion that Fallon Wood had “threatened civil litigation against the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, CCPD and the Honorable (105th District Court) Judge Jack Pulcher.”

Fallon Wood disputes this claim. In a text message to the Caller-Times, Wood said she never threatened the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office with litigation; instead, Wood said she told the office it needs to be “responsible and accountable.”

Wood said she first became aware of the state's motion for recusal “in an email, not a phone call,” from Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Angelica E. Hernandez, who also served as the state’s lead prosecutor in all of the cases involving Wood’s death.

The Caller-Times obtained that email, in which Hernandez wrote, “I fully admit that this case could have been handled better, should have been handled better, from the very beginning.”

When asked by the Caller-Times to comment, Hernandez declined, citing a gag order signed by Pulcher in 2018.

While the state's motion for recusal has yet to be granted, Fallon Wood said her only hope now is that "a professional DA, a caring DA comes in and handles this case with some compassion for us victims."

"I have been through five years of emotional distress, and enough is enough," she said.

