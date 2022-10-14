'Enough is enough': Casa de Esperanza provides support for domestic violence victims

Oct. 14—Victim advocates with Casa de Esperanza recently lined purple ribbons on the 5th Street Bridge in Yuba City in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Casa de Esperanza, or House of Hope, is a nonprofit shelter serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking in Yuba City. It has been providing services to Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties since 1977. The shelter also offers its services to those stationed at Beale Air Force Base.

While the exact location of the shelter is not disclosed to the general public to protect victims' identities, Casa de Esperanza is involved in a number of outreach measures for those trapped in abusive environments.

"It's the worst kept secret in Yuba City," said Interim Executive Director Michelle Downing.

The shelter provides services for women, children and men experiencing abuse. A separate wing exists to house male victims of abuse and domestic violence. Within the last year, Casa de Esperanza has given assistance to over 60 women and 50 children through emergency shelter, counseling or legal assistance through outside partnerships, Downing said.

Casa de Esperanza does not have a paralegal or attorney staffed, but is able to connect victims of domestic violence to local resources through partnerships with law enforcement and the Victim Witness Program, the Appeal previously reported.

Those who use the organization's services are also given clothes, food, transportation to the shelter and referrals to other community services that offer more specialized assistance for a person's unique needs, Downing said.

"We offer these things because 100% of the women we care for are leaving with items they can gather quickly or they don't take anything at all," she said.

For young children, the shelter also provides toys, school supplies and hygiene products.

School-aged children may also be transported to and from school with Casa de Esperanza's van transportation services, Downing said. The service is primarily used for victims who need transportation to appointments, court hearings or job interviews, but children may also use the service as needed.

These services are provided to help victims achieve their goals toward self-sufficiency and safe living. Downing said that after seeking help from Casa de Esperanza, a victim's next course of action could be finding feasible income, housing or establishing outside plans for help in the event a victim returns to their abuser.

"There can be a lot of repetition when helping someone in domestic violence. It can take up to seven times for someone to leave their abuser and for a survivor to say enough is enough," Downing said.

The shelter frequently works with Sutter County to help victims access other services such as welfare, CalFresh or One Stop to take steps toward developing an income.

The shelter has up to 47 available beds, but many people who use Casa de Esperanza's services but are not yet ready for shelter are referred to as outside clients, she said. For those who are still living with their abuser or beyond the shelter, outside advocacy can provide a support network to gradually remove the victim from their situation.

The average stay at Casa de Esperanza is around 45 days with emergency shelter stays lasting around 10 days. Downing said that this is the average amount of time it takes to help a victim get back on their feet, but there is no fixed exit time for people using the shelter.

In the future, Downing hopes to have a volunteer program for the shelter fully established. The program would require 75 hours of domestic violence and sexual assault training before volunteering for four hours per week for six months. This would bring more support to the Casa de Esperanza crisis hotline as well as administrative work, she said.

The services provided at Casa de Esperanza are at no cost to the victims. The shelter hosts a 24 hour crisis hotline at 530-674-2040 for victims to speak with an advocate, arrange for assistance and find support.