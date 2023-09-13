'Enough is enough': Griffo, Buttenschon back laws to crack down on illegal guns

To prevent further incidents like the shooting after a football game in Utica on Saturday, state Sen. Joseph Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon plan to introduce legislation tightening up laws around teens and illegal guns.

“What began as an afternoon of high school football ended in a horrific shooting of a brave high school security officer that was trying to protect those leaving the game at (Thomas R.) Proctor High School on Saturday,” Buttenschon, D-Marcy, said. “I am outraged by the use of illegal guns and, in this case, on school property. I proposed legislation that will hold those that possess an illegal firearm accountable.”

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and state Sen. Joseph Griffo, center, pictured with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr., right, plans to propose legislation aimed at deterring and punishing violent crimes such as the shooting of a security officer during a fight in a parking lot after a Thomas R. Proctor High School football game in Utica on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

A look at the proposed legislation

The legislation that the two plan to introduce will include, they said, the following measures:

Revising the Raise the Age law passed in 2018 to allow some juvenile criminal records to be unsealed to help law enforcement investigate crimes and to give school district information to help prevention.

Letting state police release mugshots of 16- and 17-year-olds accused of violent gun crimes.

Increasing the severity of the charge for an adult or adolescent who commits a violent crime with a deadly weapon within 3,000 feet of a school.

Changing the Raise the Age law to remove a requirement that adolescents can only be charged with illegal possession of a firearm if they display that firearm.

Redefining criminal solicitation to include adults who give loaded weapons to minors with the intent that they commit a crime.

Letting judges look at mental health evaluations when determining pre-trial detention and providing serves in court during arraignment.

Allowing judges to consider when determining decisions about bail, release and custody whether a defendant has at least two community ties, such as residency, employment, enrollment in a school or college, or close family.

Giving judges the discretion to remove 16- and 17-year-olds from family court and trying them as adults if the adolescent illegally possessed a loaded firearm.

Defining “extraordinary circumstances” and “significant physical injury” — the undefined criteria currently in state law to determine when teens can be tried in criminal court— clearly in the law to provide a stronger standard for holding teens accountable for the magnitude of a crime.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, a fight broke out in the parking lot in Utica after a football game ended. At least two shots were fired, police said, and one struck security officer Jeff Lynch, one of several trying to break up the fight, in the back of his head.

He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Griffo, R-Rome, called himself “outraged” by the shooting.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “We need changes that will enhance public safety, make our schools more secure and protect New Yorkers. This legislation will ensure that there are significant consequences for those who choose to undertake such heinous, senseless and horrific acts of violence.”

Griffo and Buttenschon have also advocated for more state funding for law enforcement, for mental health services and for school security, including the hiring of more school resource officers.

Earlier in the week, Utica Police Chief Mark Williams, while discussing the shooting, had criticized the Raise the Age legislation, which raised the age of criminal responsibility in the state to 18, for providing too few consequences for serious crimes, leading to repeat offenses.

“What happened near Proctor High School could happen anywhere,” Griffo said, “which is why I continue to push for proactive, sensible and comprehensive solutions that will reduce crime and gun violence in our communities."

“We must continue to address the problem of illegal guns, issues with mental illness and problems with the mental health system and the culture of violence that permeates our society.”

