‘Enough is enough.’ Leaders call for metal detectors after Tanglewood Middle shooting

In the wake of a fatal shooting of a 12-year-old at school, a group of ministers and community activists called on Greenville County Schools Friday to install metal detectors.

The Rev. U.A. Thompson said at a news conference, “This is essential for the safety and protection of our precious lives.”

Shortly after noon on Thursday Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, 12, was shot in a hallway at Tanglewood Middle School and died a few hours later at a Greenville hospital.

A 12-year-old male student was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18.

Community activist Traci Fant said she has tried to get metal detectors in schools for years but was met with resistance every time. She said she was told the schools are too pretty, detectors scare children and it makes schools look violent.

Fant said her granddaughter was a few steps ahead of where the shooting took place and turned around to see the student on the floor.

“Enough is enough,” Fant said.

A spokesman for Greenville County Schools could not be reached immediately for comment.