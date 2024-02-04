'Enough is Enough': Medicaid rate must increase for Kentucky orthodontics

A headline in the Courier Journal on Jan. 28 read: Kentucky's proposed 2-year state budget gets some things right but fumbles on child care. The column discusses how there is no Medicaid reimbursement rate increase for dental providers even though “legislators have heard countless testimonies of need to improve oral and overall health outcomes of Kentuckians and keep dental offices open.”

I have written many letters to legislators, along with others, informing them that orthodontists have not had a Medicaid increase in over 23 years. Yes, that is correct, over two decades of no Medicaid rate increase; all the while inflation marches on. Our staff expected and received yearly raises. Our overhead increases on a yearly basis: Supplies, office insurance, leases, etc. It has gotten to the point where enough is enough, the orthodontic office can no longer be expected to operate as a charity while almost every other government and secular sector receives timely increases in salary and reimbursement. This becomes an issue of fairness and economics.

We are acting in the role of a charity yet the politicians are grandstanding. Check Gov. Beshear’s Medicaid announcement in October 2022. All the grand announcements of the Medicaid program increase; Gov. Beshear said the “vast majority” would be paid by the federal government. There was no mention of the providers who were to provide all the treatment for the enlarged Medicaid program. Absolutely unconscionable. Lots of talk but no will to do anything. How about seeing some favor we haven't seen for 23 years.

As orthodontic Medicaid providers, our mission is to treat the orthodontic Medicaid population who qualify based on severity of the disfiguring malocclusion. Orthodontic treatment is limited to the Medicaid population of age 20 and below. Forty percent of the children in Kentucky are Medicaid eligible. Society as a whole benefits when young people have improved appearance and self esteem.

The issue is being debated in the Kentucky legislature. The current session ends April 15. Time is of the essence. We have leaders in the Kentucky legislature who are advocates for the orthodontists and dentists, but they need help from other Kentucky legislators.

The usual and customary fee for non-Medicaid patients in Kentucky is about $5000; the current orthodontic reimbursement for a Medicaid patient is about $3,000—a 40% discount from usual and customary. The Orthodontic office, which is a small business, needs an increase of 50% ($1500) to a fee of $4500. This takes into account an average inflation rate of 2.5 % for over 23 years, Virginia and Tennessee gave the orthodontic providers last year; an increase in the Medicaid fee of $4500-$4600. Our request is not out of line with adjoining states.

Alan Akridge

Dr. Alan Akridge, DMD, Georgetown College University of Louisville Dental School

