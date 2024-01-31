‘Enough is enough’: Orange County commissioner reacts to deadly shooting in Orlando

Tuesday was another violent day at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments in Orlando.

Orlando Police said they were called out to the complex on Mercy Drive near West Colonial Drive around 1:15 pm. That’s where they found three people who had been shot. At least one has died.

There have been more than a dozen shootings in the complex in the last five years.

“Enough is enough,” said Orange County Commissioner Michael Scott.

The commissioner stopped by the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “While you have good law enforcement, it also takes good programs to stop this.”

Commissioner Scott said those programs should focus on helping young people learn coping and communication skills to resolve conflict peacefully.

“A lot of these young people feel like any little altercation, ‘I have to shoot you. I don’t want to talk to you, I don’t want to fight you, I want to shoot you,” he said.

As for this latest incident, Commissioner Scott said his heart goes out to the victims’ families.

“I don’t know all the details, but I know one thing that we got to figure out a way to stop gun violence,” said Commissioner Scott.

The commissioner told us there is a lot of good work to help stop the violence, but he said even more, can be done.

As for the other two people injured, police say one is expected to survive, but the condition of the third is unknown.

So far, no description of the suspect has been provided.

