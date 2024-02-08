'Enough is enough' Prosecutor says felony strangulation law sends a message

CANTON ‒ Before strangulation became a felony in Ohio in April, domestic violence cases were on the rise in Stark County.

County Prosecutor Kyle L. Stone spotted an upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools and many businesses closed, sending children and employees home.

It didn't get better when the kids went back to school and the partners went back to work.

"In 2020, we had 126 indicted domestic violence cases. In 2023, we have 320," Stone said.

That growth, and an overall general increase in serious criminal cases, led Stone to add a fourth grand jury to the three that were previously meeting weekly. He's also adding a second domestic violence advocate later this month. A third domestic violence prosecutor has been hired.

Stone said strangulation is generally connected to a domestic violence charge. A felony strangulation charge may be part of a case against a defendant, along with allegations of domestic violence and assault.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone speaks about the new strangulation felony charge.

Before Ohio became the 50th state to make strangulation a crime, that behavior might have resulted in a charge of attempted felonious assault, a misdemeanor. Misdemeanors are handled in municipal courts if no felony charges are attached to the case.

For those reasons, the addition of the crime of strangulation didn't cause much of an increase in the number of cases the prosecutor's office handles, Stone said.

Since legislation took effect in April making strangulation a felony, the prosecutor's office handled 99 such cases. Of those, a grand jury declined to indict in 47 of them, and 52 defendants were guilty. Of the guilty, 31 received probation and 19 went to prison.

Stone could not say whether treating strangulation as a felony is likely to reduce the murder rate. But he believes the change is meaningful.

Strangulation law says 'enough is enough'

“I believe it's important to bring awareness to our community that finally Ohio has said, ‘We're trying to establish a zero tolerance,’" he said. “Domestic violence is an issue that touches the lives of multiple individuals. It doesn't matter how wealthy you are, how poor you are, if you’re educated, not educated. Domestic violence happens across the board. It doesn't matter what your race, your color. Domestic violence is something that touches a multitude of individuals and so strangulation, this law, has been implemented to say that, you know, 'Enough is enough,' you know, make more of a penalty for putting your hands around somebody.”

Before strangulation became a felony, the prosecutor's office hosted a two-day session by the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention in the fall of 2022. Prosecutors and law enforcement personnel participated.

The institute reports:

The odds for homicide increase 750% for victims of intimate partner violence who have been strangled, compared to victims who have never been strangled.

The majority of police officers killed in the line of duty are killed by men who have strangled women.

Strangulation can cause loss of consciousness within five seconds, and death, within minutes.

“We were ahead of the game in informing the community, training individuals," Stone said. "Whether or not the legislature changed it, we were still going to be mindful of it and doing our part to ensure that our community was aware of what's going on and how to see the signs, how to understand what's going on, especially for our law enforcement partners.

“Sometimes you can't see the damage that happens with strangulation. Sometimes it’s not visible to the eye. But by examination ... they can see the damage to the throat and to the larynx and all of those areas. And so it's important to be able to, if that has happened, encourage individuals to go to the hospital to get checked out, to see their doctor or whomever, because you just never know the damage that they might have experienced at the hands of their abuser.”

