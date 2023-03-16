Enough Fentanyl to kill 1.8 million people seized from Ga. trafficking ring, investigators say

Ten people, including a wanted fugitive, were indicted for their involvement in an alleged armed fentanyl trafficking ring.

Last October, a federal grand jury returned a 28-count indictment and charged 10 suspects with federal drug and gun charges. The indictment was unsealed on Dec. 22, 2022.

According to the Middle District of Georgia Attorney’s Office, between Feb. 2021 and Sept. 2022, all of the suspects allegedly planned to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

Officials said fentanyl and other drug trafficking allegedly occurred at different locations in northeast Georgia, mostly in Athens. Including an apartment on Chateau Terrace, the Fairfield Inn and Suites, and the Howard Johnson’s Motel in Athens, and on Hardman Morris Road in Colbert in Madison County.

During the investigation, agents seized over 3.6 kilograms of fentanyl, more than one kilogram of heroin, over 500 grams of cocaine, and 313 grams of methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone depending on their body size, tolerance, and past usage.

Drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs because of its potency and low cost, according to the DEA. The drug is 100x more potent than morphine.

Authorities also seized, 21 guns, including three machine guns, sixteen pistols, one AK-47 rifle, and one shotgun. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition and $116,567 in drug proceeds were also seized.

Federal agents are currently searching for Christopher King, 34, of Athens. He’s charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. If convicted, King faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison, and a $10,000,000 fine. Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service office at 478-870-1017.

The following eight co-defendants are also charged in the indictment with King. They’ve had their initial appearances and were send to federal custody:

James Jerome Hill aka “Keith,” 40, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premise and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lanel Chambers aka “LC” aka “Lanel Rankin,” 44, of Lilburn, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Jose Camacho, 22, of Colbert, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of illegal possession of a machine gun and one count of maintaining drug-involved premises.

Michael Arnold, 50, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl;

Kristopher Ellison aka “Soldier,” 32, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Antonio Young, 38, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Hendrex Nicely aka “Hen,” 34, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Favian Curry aka “Favo,” 41, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and two counts of maintaining drug-involved premises.

The following defendant is charged, had her initial appearance before the Honorable Judge Weigle, and was released on bond.

Jasmine Jackson, 28, of Athens, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of maintaining drug-involved premises. She was released on bond.

Each defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison up to a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

Additionally, Hill, Jackson, Camacho, and Ellison are charged with conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than 500 grams of cocaine.

