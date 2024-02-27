'Enough needs to be enough': Hobbs reprimands UA leadership, regents over financial crisis response

Gov. Katie Hobbs has, for a second time in just over a month, made blistering comments about leaders of the University of Arizona and the Arizona Board of Regents and is demanding a meeting with officials from those entities “to discuss next steps.”

“It is crystal clear that the handling of the University of Arizona crisis is heading in the wrong direction,” Hobbs said in a statement released Monday, where she also wrote that new information reveals “a university leadership that was clueless as to their own finances.”

Hobbs said the Board of Regents “has told conflicting stories to me, the press, and the public about the purchase of Ashford University” and chastised the regents for comments made about UA faculty at their recent meeting.

“At some point, enough needs to be enough, and that time is now,” Hobbs wrote. “People's livelihoods are at risk. College affordability is under threat. The state and the University of Arizona have suffered immense reputational damage as a result of this crisis.”

Board officials sent Hobbs a report last week that stated regents were “vigilant” in negotiations for the acquisition of the troubled online college, Ashford University. But days before sending that, the board's executive director told The Arizona Republic’s editorial board that the regents “did not independently vet the acquisition.”

The executive director, John Arnold, has not responded to The Republic’s questions from last week about the discrepancy.

A few days later, the regents held a regular meeting in Tempe where they criticized UA’s Faculty Senate. Board Chair Fred DuVal threatened to take legal action against the faculty leader for comments she made about DuVal’s previous work with a private equity company, saying the comments were defamatory. Another regent suggested that UA President Robert Robbins should seek to impose new faculty leadership.

“This behavior is appalling and unacceptable,” Hobbs wrote Monday. “Chair DuVal and members of the Board of Regents appear more concerned with saving face than fixing the problems they created. It’s time for them to come down from their ivory tower and realize this is hurting Arizonans and the university.”

DuVal responded in a statement Monday, saying the board appreciates the governor’s “engagement” and looks forward to answering questions surrounding the management of the university’s $177 million budget shortfall. He said the board takes seriously its responsibility to oversee the state’s public universities and will work with the governor on their “shared interest in seeing UArizona succeed.”

“On matters related to both the financial difficulties at UArizona and the integration of UAGC, we have strived at all times to be transparent, detailed and specific in the information provided to the Governor’s Office and the general public,” DuVal said. University of Arizona Global Campus, or UAGC, is the rebranded name for Ashford University.

New statement follows harsh January letter

The governor’s latest statement follows a scathing letter Hobbs sent to DuVal and Arnold in late January, where she demanded more be done to correct UA’s multimillion-dollar budget shortfall that was discovered last November. She asked for a report on the Ashford acquisition, among other written plans on how the university would seek to mend its finances, though her latest response appears to show she was not pleased with what she received.

Hobbs now demands an in-person meeting with UA and Board of Regents leadership, saying the “lack of accountability” could not continue and that they would discuss the next steps but did not specify what those might entail.

In the January letter, Hobbs said she was concerned about a real or perceived conflict of interest in having Arnold stay on as interim chief financial officer at UA, a position he has held since December, while he is leading the organization that’s supposed to oversee the university. Arnold has remained in the role, however, saying last month that the board was “working to rectify that as quickly as we can.”

As governor, Hobbs is an ex-officio member of the Board of Regents but has not attended recent meetings. Regents are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate for eight-year terms. A change in law from 2015 gives the governor the power to remove appointees at will “unless otherwise specified by law,” but it remains unclear whether that applies to the regents.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @helenrummel. Hannah Dreyfus is an investigative reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at hannah.dreyfus@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @Hannah_Dreyfus.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ariz. Gov. Hobbs demands meeting with UA, regents on financial crisis