Enough! No arrests, no more special sessions. Texas lawmakers, grow up and move on

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board
·3 min read

While you’ve been occupied with the COVID-19 surge, back-to-school preparations and girding yourself for another disappointing Cowboys season, your Texas legislators have been hard at work.

Don’t take that to mean they’ve actually done anything, and certainly not anything good.

A quick recap: About a week into the second special session ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, the House has yet to meet with enough lawmakers present to do business. Many Democrats, determined to stop Republican election legislation, remain in Washington. A few have trickled back, and House Speaker Dade Phelan has authorized state troopers to arrest them and bring them to the House chamber, setting off court battles. Meanwhile, the Senate is cranking out legislation from Abbott’s hard-right wish list.

All sides in this fight need to grow up. We’re long past the point at which we expect anyone to be magnanimous enough to put the state’s biggest needs first, but both sides need to give a little so we can all move on.

Democrats should come back to Austin and respect the legislative process. Their flight to Washington to break quorum during the first special session has been plagued by one embarrassment after the other, from positive COVID cases to did they/didn’t they speculation about whether two lawmakers moved the fight to Portugal for vacation.

No one likes to lose, but the answer is to win a majority or win the argument, not shut down the entire process.

The more urgent onus is on Republicans. They’re going to win this fight eventually, and they should be gracious about it. The move to arrest their fellow lawmakers is overkill; House Democrats are legitimately elected representatives of their districts, not criminals.

GOP lawmakers should listen to complaints about the legislation they’re driving, too. There’s still time to avoid the worst mistakes of the voting bill and find a way to address legitimate concerns about its effects.

The election bill, as we’ve said each time Republicans have brought it up, is unnecessary, borne of falsely whipped-up concern about extensive fraud and a refusal among the party’s rabid base to accept that President Donald Trump lost a fairly conducted election.

In Texas, those forces are left to pathetically argue that Trump’s failure to win as many votes as other Republicans must mean there was an alarming amount of cheating, extensive and sophisticated and yet unable to deliver the state to Joe Biden. Evidence, of course, is an afterthought.

But most of the bill’s provisions are not onerous, and the longer Democrats fight it, the more their rhetoric about its effect gets away from reality. Not every battle is a repeat of the 1960s civil-rights era.

One real problem identified recently in a Texas Monthly/Votebeat report is uncertainty about ID verification for those voting early. Under the bill, absentee voters will need to supply their driver’s license or Social Security numbers. Most voters have both in the state’s database, but nearly 2 million are registered under only one, so their request for a mail ballot could be rejected if they list the wrong one.

The Senate, which approved the latest version of the bill Thursday, added a provision to allow voters to correct a mistake, but the whole process adds pressure and difficulty for local election officials.

Meanwhile, the governor added even more divisive issues to this session’s agenda, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is plowing ahead on issues such as transgender students in sports and restrictions on local governments. Lawmakers are curtailing public input on bills, too, noting that the measures have been debated over and over again. It’s a bad precedent that forebodes reduced tolerance for public participation.

At this point, only the most fervent partisans on both sides are fully engaged in this fight. The politicians better compromise and wrap it up before the rest of the public starts paying attention.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Presses Congress to Lower 'Outrageously' High Drug Prices

    President Biden on Thursday called on Congress to lower prescription drug prices by enacting a number of reforms, including allowing Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies. “There aren’t a lot of things that almost every American can agree on, but I think it’s safe to say that all of us, whatever our background, our age or where we live, can agree that prescription drug prices are outrageously expensive in America,” Biden said. He later added: “These prices have put the squeeze on t

  • Petition to change New York bridge named after Gov. Cuomo’s father grows online

    A petition to change the name of Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in New York has gained traction online following the announced resignation of its namesake’s son, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

  • Texas governor files challenge to end Dallas County mask mandate

    A federal judge on Tuesday night temporarily halted an order from Abbott that banned mask mandates.

  • Why this former cop left the force: 'Policing is not about helping'

    Terrell Carter became a police officer to make a better life for his family. He left to better lives in his community.

  • Portman, DeWine disappointed in Biden’s removal of Ohio’s Medicaid work requirement

    The Biden administration made good on a promise from early February to remove permission for Ohio to require work as a condition of Medicaid benefits.

  • Louisiana hospitals, overwhelmed with Covid patients, sending ambulances to Texas

    State’s public health efforts hobbled by low vaccination rates and crowded housing following last year’s hurricane season Covid-19 patient Cedric Daniels, 37, being treated at a hospital in Baton Rouge. Photograph: Ted Jackson/AP Like so many people in Louisiana, Tyler Duplantis was hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine. The 26-year-old witnessed the virus tear through his Native American tribe, the United Houma Nation, last year. But when the vaccine became available to him, he was skeptical for s

  • With 2020 Census in hand, Florida lawmakers have one job: Don’t screw it up again | Editorial

    It’s like asking children not to stick their hand in the cookie jar. There’s a strong likelihood they are going to do it, no matter how much they’re warned of the consequences.

  • A federal judge granted House Democrats partial access to Trump's tax records from 2017 and 2018

    A judge rejected Democrats' argument that they needed Trump's finance records from 2001 to 2018 in order to craft stronger disclosure legislation.

  • In U.S. redistricting fight, citizens come armed with a new weapon: their own maps

    On a recent evening, Tyler Daye, an organizer with Common Cause North Carolina, hosted an online seminar for residents of the city of Wilson on an important but arcane topic: redistricting. With the help of publicly available mapping software known as Districtr, Daye clicked through maps of federal and state voting districts, showing how in each case Republican lawmakers in 2011 neatly cleaved the city in two, dividing the largely Black eastern half from the mostly white western half. The once-a-decade process of redistricting has long been a back-room affair in many states, with lawmakers carving out skewed, politically advantageous voting districts with the help of proprietary software that can sort voters down to the individual block.

  • Charlotte churches offer religious exemptions from vaccine mandates. Will they work?

    The CDC ​has called the vaccines safe and effective and recommends that people get vaccinated as soon as possible.

  • DeSantis’ Collateral Damage? Floridians and Conservatism.

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyJust as the GOP abandoned years of conservative dogma to become the party of porn, Putin, and protectionism, so too has its respect for local authority—once understood to be a foundational principle—become situational.Take Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning local mask requirements and threatening to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members following the CDC’s new Delta variant guidance.Texas Gov. Greg Ab

  • Census shows less white Texas ahead of redistricting fight

    Four of the nation’s 10 fastest-growing municipalities are suburbs of Texas' big cities, census data released Thursday shows, meaning the second largest state in the U.S. could play a big part in the redistricting battle for control of Congress. Texas also grew less white and more urban over the past 10 years, following the same overall trend seen across the country.

  • Texas Senate Passes Restrictive Voting Bill After Democrat's 15-Hour Filibuster

    The anti-voter legislation that prompted Texas Democrats to leave the state has moved forward in spite of a marathon filibuster by state Sen. Carol Alvarado.

  • Retired NATO general blames '20 years of American misjudgments' for the Afghanistan crisis, where the Taliban is advancing in the wake of US withdrawals

    Ret. Gen. Wesley Clark described the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have seized back control of swaths of the county, as "tragic."

  • This Tennessee Republican Nearly Died From COVID. Now He’s Fighting Masks.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyTennessee state Rep. David Byrd was recorded apologizing to one of two former students who accused him of molesting them when he was a girls’ high school basketball coach in the 1980s.“I can promise you one thing, I have been so sorry for that,” he says in a recording that surfaced along with the allegations in 2018. “I’ve lived with that and you don’t know how hard it has been for me.”A third student charged that he had attempted to molest her.

  • The story behind white-topped school buses

    School buses wait to pick up children outside a school Wednesday, May 16, 2012, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Some students have headed back to school already, while summertime heat peaks. An unassuming detail on school buses is helping ease the heat. Yellow school buses may be iconic throughout the United States, but those with white roofs are adding an extra layer of insulation -- and visibility -- to school buses. According to the New York Times archives, white-topped school buses

  • FDA authorizes booster vaccine dose for people with weak immune systems, and WHO to test 3 drugs as possible treatments for hospitalized COVID patients

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems late Thursday, as the delta variant continues to spread fast across the U.S.

  • Dallas police missing data on pending criminal cases

    The Dallas Police Department is missing eight terabytes of data, much of which pertains to pending criminal cases, after hiccups in a system migration effort earlier in the year, the District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

  • Jury clears ex-Arkansas senator of bribery conspiracy charge

    A federal jury on Thursday acquitted a former Arkansas lawmaker of conspiring to bribe an ex-judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that jurors deadlocked on another bribery charge and seven wire fraud charges in the case against former state Sen. Gilbert Baker. Baker was accused of conspiring with former state Judge Michael Maggio, who admitted to accepting campaign donations from a nursing home operator, then reducing a judgment against that company by $4.2 million.

  • A D.C. Cop Testified In Congress’s Jan. 6 Probe. Now One Of His Attackers Has Been Charged.

    The FBI accused Steve Cappuccio, known by online sleuths as #StripesGuy, of ripping the mask off Officer Daniel Hodges and beating him with his own baton.