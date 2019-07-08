Robert E. Kelly

Security, Asia

Trump needs a clearer and more substantive path forward.

Enough Photo-Op Summits: Is There a Deal with North Korea or Not?

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump held his third summit with North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un. The meeting took place at Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), the de facto border between the two Koreas. At this point, we have yet to see any substantive movement on the issues which divide America and South Korea from North Korea. Once again, it appears that a Trump-Kim summit was mostly overtaken by the optics and staging.

Trump is a master of media coverage and arguably media manipulation. He has a powerful gut instinct for what makes great drama on television. He used Twitter to suggest Kim come to meet him, and Twitter is a platform heavily used by journalists. Trump grasped the drama of a grand, last-minute gesture against portentous backdrop: he would meet Kim at the DMZ no less and maybe step into North Korea, being the first sitting U.S. president to do so. So the media spent several days endlessly debating the proposal, wondering if Kim would come, wondering if Trump would step over the border. Trump got around the clock wall-to-wall coverage.

Nor was it a coincidence that Trump’s North Korea hijinks drowned out coverage of the Democratic presidential debate. Just as Trump overwhelmed his Republican primary opponents in 2016 by generating endless media stories about himself, so he pushed aside the big Democratic coming out moment with his own well-orchestrated media stunt. The Democrats will have to contend with this sort of attention-grabbing behavior for the next eighteen months, and it does not appear that they know how to respond.

