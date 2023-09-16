Enough Said: Vikings 0-2, load management, celebrity surprise
Dan and Justin talk the Vikings' slow start, Aaron Rodgers' injury and load management, and a celebrity surprise.
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York ended before it could really begin.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
"Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son. This is sick," Mattison wrote on Instagram.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
