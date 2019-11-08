Enova International Inc (ENVA): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

The market has been volatile in the last few months as the Federal Reserve continued its rate cuts and uncertainty looms over trade negotiations with China. Small cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points over the last 12 months. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure since summer months, though some funds increased their exposure dramatically at the end of Q2 and the beginning of Q3. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) and find out how it is affected by hedge funds' moves.

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 20 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI), EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI), and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that ENVA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

We're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA).