For Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) insiders, selling US$49m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Even though Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock gained 7.0% last week, insiders who sold US$49m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$265, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Benjamin Kortlang, for US$13m worth of shares, at about US$270 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$225. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Enphase Energy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Enphase Energy Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Enphase Energy. In total, Executive VP & Chief Advisor Jeffrey McNeil dumped US$4.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Enphase Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Enphase Energy insiders own about US$764m worth of shares (which is 2.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enphase Energy Insiders?

An insider sold Enphase Energy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Enphase Energy is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Enphase Energy has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

But note: Enphase Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here