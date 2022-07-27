Enphase Surges Most Since October as Europe Sales Climb 69%
(Bloomberg) -- Solar giant Enphase Energy Inc. surged the most in nine months after rising energy prices drove European sales up 69% in the second quarter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, Too
Biden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 Relief
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio Shakeup
Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is Possible
The company’s shares soared 18% Wednesday, the most since October. Residential solar-panel firms Sunnova Energy International Inc. and Sunrun Inc. both jumped more than 6%.
Enphase is projecting a robust third quarter: 40% revenue growth from Europe over the second quarter, according to Chief Executive Officer Badri Kothandaraman. The Netherlands and Germany led the surge.
With Russia reducing gas supplies, energy prices in Europe are soaring, contributing to demand for residential solar and batteries. The growing popularity of electric vehicles is also driving interest.
Read: Enphase to add Europe manufacturing to meet demand
“The natural-gas supply is under stress and people want energy security,” Kothandaraman said in an interview late Tuesday. “People are looking at full-home electrification.”
Enphase reported record revenue of $530.2 million in the second quarter. About 80% came from the US, according to Kothandaraman.
The Fremont, California-based company, which makes components that convert sun-based electricity into usable energy, expects to introduce its so-called IQ batteries in more European countries during the second half of the year.
(Updates share movement in second paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How a Sextortion Victim Hacked Back and Put Her Attacker in Jail
Libertarian Cartoons Promise to Turn Your Kids Into Little Ayn Rands
Coinbase Promised Empowerment While Pushing Questionable Assets
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.