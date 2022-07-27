Enphase Surges Most Since October as Europe Sales Climb 69%

(Bloomberg) -- Solar giant Enphase Energy Inc. surged the most in nine months after rising energy prices drove European sales up 69% in the second quarter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s shares soared 18% Wednesday, the most since October. Residential solar-panel firms Sunnova Energy International Inc. and Sunrun Inc. both jumped more than 6%.

Enphase is projecting a robust third quarter: 40% revenue growth from Europe over the second quarter, according to Chief Executive Officer Badri Kothandaraman. The Netherlands and Germany led the surge.

With Russia reducing gas supplies, energy prices in Europe are soaring, contributing to demand for residential solar and batteries. The growing popularity of electric vehicles is also driving interest.

Read: Enphase to add Europe manufacturing to meet demand

“The natural-gas supply is under stress and people want energy security,” Kothandaraman said in an interview late Tuesday. “People are looking at full-home electrification.”

Enphase reported record revenue of $530.2 million in the second quarter. About 80% came from the US, according to Kothandaraman.

The Fremont, California-based company, which makes components that convert sun-based electricity into usable energy, expects to introduce its so-called IQ batteries in more European countries during the second half of the year.

(Updates share movement in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.