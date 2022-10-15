EnQuest's (LON:ENQ) investors will be pleased with their favorable 57% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) shareholders have seen the share price rise 56% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (8.5%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 15% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

EnQuest became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It is of course excellent to see how EnQuest has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that EnQuest shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EnQuest better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that EnQuest is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

But note: EnQuest may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

