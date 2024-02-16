Enquirer readers donate $66,000 to help United Way Wish List families

AURORA, Ind. – Chris Sechrest stood on his family’s porch and raised his right arm, eager to draw attention to his new smartwatch.

“Can I show it to you real quick?” he said as a visitor approached. The bright blue WatchMinder on his wrist serves important purposes for Chris, who is 50 and has a developmental disability.

In December, people read about his need for such a watch in the Wish List, the annual holiday fundraising campaign that is a joint effort of The Enquirer and United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

Chris works at an Aurora grocery store, where he bags groceries and retrieves carts. The WatchMinder, which is designed for people with special needs, can be programmed to vibrate so Chris knows it’s time to switch from one task to another.

When people read that his old smartwatch was unreliable, they responded. He now has two WatchMinders; one is a spare.

“With his watch, Chris can now work independently in the community with little to no assistance. This gives him the ability to be self-reliant and confident at work,” said Sandi Ledesma, a job coach for New Horizons Rehabilitation, the United Way partner that nominated Chris for the Wish List.

The Wish List also will provide another item. Chris, who must wear custom-made shoes, will receive a new pair.

Chris has a message for the people whose contributions helped fulfill his wishes. “Tell them thank you for me.”

The total raised through the 2023 Wish List is $66,199, more than enough to fulfill the wishes of all eight families and individuals whose stories appeared in The Enquirer. Remaining funds will be used to assist less fortunate people throughout the year.

“People in our community have always demonstrated their willingness to help their neighbors in need, and the Wish List reflects that,” said Moira Weir, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “We are grateful for every donor who helped fulfill wishes.”

Others whose wishes will be granted include:

Anita Thompson, a grandmother raising two of her grandchildren in Over-the-Rhine, will receive bedding, furniture and children’s clothing.

Lawrence Shelborne, a married father of five from Norwood who is battling multiple sclerosis, received a portable motorized wheelchair and will get an adjustable bed.

Crystal Wainscott will get furnishings for the house trailer she shares with her two children and the teen from Haiti who is now part of their family.

John Johnston is the content writer at United Way and a former Enquirer reporter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Enquirer, United Way Wish List campaign raises $66K to help families