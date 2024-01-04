Enquirer's impact throughout Greater Cincinnati, today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Tracking the real-world impact of The Enquirer in 2023.

Is The Enquirer the newspaper of record?

Hello, I’m Beryl Love, editor of said newspaper. Welcome to the Daily Briefing.

I sometimes toss out this question to be provocative when invited to speak to groups around town. The short answer is yes. But the phrase hearkens back to a pre-digital era when a daily newspaper was the primary “device” by which we accessed all kinds of records. Stock prices. Movie times. Weather forecasts. Arrest reports – which I typed in manually at my first job using a portable Radio Shack TRS-80 computer.

All that data is readily available in the palm of your hand today. And The Enquirer is now a multiplatform – including this newsletter – provider of local news and information in real time.

So what is The Enquirer in the digital age? I much prefer the phrase, “news source of impact.”

Today, we proudly present our annual Community Impact Report, a roundup of stories reported in 2023 that brought positive change in our community. I invite you to look at what we do best – local journalism that holds our leaders accountable, spotlights problems and solutions, and celebrates this wonderfully quirky place we call home.

Click or tap here to learn more.

What else you need to know Thursday, Jan. 4

⛅ Weather: High of 37. Times of sun and clouds.

🍽️ Dining: The most heartbreaking restaurant closures of 2023.

📺 Jeopardy! UC professor to get a second chance this week.

🎙️ Bengals Beat Podcast: Padding stats and looking at the off season in Week 18.

🗳️ Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athlete of the week, Jan. 2.

Today's Top Stories

Scott Rodgers, general manager of Spooky Nook Champion Mill in Hamilton, poses in front of the new volleyball and basketball courts

• Hamilton County leaders hope to learn soon if youth sports complex is feasible

T’ontae Farley (at center) talks with his attorney Hugh McCloskey, following his sentencing in the courtroom of Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Wende Cross, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

• Mentally ill man who fatally stabbed his mother, then asked police for 'a hug' sentenced

Latoya Dale, 32, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 20 years in prison for her role in the robbery and killing of 60-year-old Virgil Stewart in Covington in August 2022.

• 'Senseless and sad': Last of 3 sentenced in robbery plot that led to 60-year-old's killing

Bengals Trey Hendrickson (91) enters the field for the Bengals vs. Colts game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 10, 2023. The game was tied 14-14 at halftime.

• Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson earn Pro Bowl nods for the Bengals

Sep 30, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

• Cincinnati Reds 'pretty much done' adding players after signing free agent Frankie Montas

