Enquirer's impact throughout Greater Cincinnati, today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Is The Enquirer the newspaper of record?
Hello, I’m Beryl Love, editor of said newspaper. Welcome to the Daily Briefing.
I sometimes toss out this question to be provocative when invited to speak to groups around town. The short answer is yes. But the phrase hearkens back to a pre-digital era when a daily newspaper was the primary “device” by which we accessed all kinds of records. Stock prices. Movie times. Weather forecasts. Arrest reports – which I typed in manually at my first job using a portable Radio Shack TRS-80 computer.
All that data is readily available in the palm of your hand today. And The Enquirer is now a multiplatform – including this newsletter – provider of local news and information in real time.
So what is The Enquirer in the digital age? I much prefer the phrase, “news source of impact.”
Today, we proudly present our annual Community Impact Report, a roundup of stories reported in 2023 that brought positive change in our community. I invite you to look at what we do best – local journalism that holds our leaders accountable, spotlights problems and solutions, and celebrates this wonderfully quirky place we call home.
Click or tap here to learn more.
What else you need to know Thursday, Jan. 4
⛅ Weather: High of 37. Times of sun and clouds.
🍽️ Dining: The most heartbreaking restaurant closures of 2023.
📺 Jeopardy! UC professor to get a second chance this week.
🎙️ Bengals Beat Podcast: Padding stats and looking at the off season in Week 18.
🗳️ Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athlete of the week, Jan. 2.
– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –
Today's Top Stories
• Hamilton County leaders hope to learn soon if youth sports complex is feasible
• Mentally ill man who fatally stabbed his mother, then asked police for 'a hug' sentenced
• 'Senseless and sad': Last of 3 sentenced in robbery plot that led to 60-year-old's killing
• Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson earn Pro Bowl nods for the Bengals
• Cincinnati Reds 'pretty much done' adding players after signing free agent Frankie Montas
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Enquirer's impact throughout Greater Cincinnati | Daily Briefing