Enraged gunman shoots at MTA inspectors after being booted from Brooklyn bus for not paying fare

An enraged gunman shot at six MTA workers early Tuesday after being booted from a Brooklyn bus for not paying the fare, police said.

The shooter, believed to be in his 40s, was on a B82 bus idling at the corner of Flatlands and Louisiana Aves. in Starrett City about 6:20 a.m. when six members of the MTA’s EAGLE Team — inspectors who do spot inspections to make sure passengers have paid their fare — got onboard.

The team started checking tickets to make sure everyone had swiped their MetroCard at the bus station kiosk, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

The strapped straphanger had a valid MetroCard but never paid his $2.75 fare so the inspectors ushered him off the bus, the source said.

EAGLE Team members could have written the man a $100 summons but opted instead to give him a warning and told him he could buy a ticket and get back on the bus.

The man went to the kiosk to purchase a ticket but by the time he did the bus driver has already rolled off, leaving him stranded at the bus stop.

Outraged, the suspect went behind a tree, pulled out a .45-caliber pistol from his backpack and fired at the EAGLE Team members waiting at the stop nearby.

One inspector dropped to the ground for cover while the others sought shelter. No one was hit, police said.

Several shell casings were recovered by cops at the scene.

The gunman ran off and has not been caught.

MTA officials were downloading surveillance video from the bus in hopes of identifying the gunman.