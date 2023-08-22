Enraged over being asked to show ID to pick up online pizza order, men hold up Brooklyn Papa John’s at gunpoint
Two men who showed up to pick up an online pizza order from a Brooklyn Papa John’s early Tuesday were enraged when asked to show identification — and ended up holding up the workers at gunpoint, police said.
The customers-turned-crooks showed up at the chain pizza shop on Rogers Ave. near Winthrop St. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at 1 a.m. to pick up an order they placed online, police said.
But when a worker asked for identification to confirm the order one of the customers lashed out, pulling out a black handgun and forcing his way to the back of the store.
As he threatened the 46-year worker and a colleague, he grabbed a number of food orders from the counter, with his accomplice helping himself to drinks from a refrigerator.
The crooks, one dressed in black, the other clad in a green sweatshirt, were last seen driving north on Rogers Ave. in a silver sedan with about $80 worth of food and drinks, police said.