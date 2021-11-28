Enright jurors to continue deliberations Monday morning in Worcester Superior Court

Julia Enright on the stand in Worcester Superior Court on Nov. 19.

WORCESTER — Jurors in the Julia Enright murder trial are expected to reconvene in Worcester Superior Court on Monday morning, picking up deliberations that were suspended Wednesday afternoon for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

After 11 days of trial, hundreds of exhibits and dozens of witnesses, jurors began deliberating Tuesday afternoon.

No verdict was reached Wednesday, with Judge Daniel M. Wrenn telling the courtroom at 4 p.m. that proceedings would be put on hold for four days.

Enright is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend in a treehouse outfitted with restraints near her Ashburnham home on June 23, 2018.

The former phlebotomist and dominatrix, 24, took the stand in her own defense last Friday. She alleged she acted in self-defense while being sexually assaulted.

In closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said Enright's testimony is not to be believed. They said texts and journal entries show she planned the murder as a "gift" for her boyfriend, who did not like it.

Enright's lawyer argued the state was overzealous in its prosecution, and expressed confidence jurors would believe her testimony.



