Enrique Iglesias reveals when his final album will be released

Enrique Iglesias says that “since day one” he’s enjoyed getting up close and personal with his fans.

“I used to get people that I didn’t know from the audience... up on stage, security goes crazy and it drives them insane,” the singer tells TODAY.com about serenading his fans during his shows. “I’ve always done that since day one. I think when you write a song, something that’s very personal, if you could be serenading one person that has so much emotions going through their mind and so happy to be next to you, you’re singing a song they like, it’s just magical.”

It's no secret that Iglesias fans love getting as close to the singer as possible. However, sometimes fans can get too personal — even sneaking a kiss, lunging at him and not letting go.

For Iglesias, he says he enjoys seeing how someone will react when he chooses them from a crowd — but notes it could go two ways. “Sometimes you get somebody on stage, some people will just freeze, some people will just act crazy, jumping up and down,” he says. “I personally love that. I’m going to start doing that on this tour.”

The way to capture Iglesias' attention

Fans of the “Bailando” crooner will get a chance to catch the singer’s attention during his current tour. Since mid-October, Iglesias has been touring with Ricky Martin and Pitbull for “The Trilogy Tour.”

A month into the concerts, it was announced that the tour was being extended with 18 new shows taking place in 2024. Iglesias couldn’t be happier.

Iglesias and Pitbull previously went on tour in 2017. Iglesias and Martin also teamed up in 2021 for their own series of concerts.

While reminiscing about his early concerts and the fans going wild, he says he’s thinking about bringing fans up on stage again. So how can one lucky fan capture his attention?

“When you’re in an arena, with thousands of people, I think what makes a good serenade is when you can focus on one person,” he says. “There’s specific moments when you see someone that captivates you and it might be a movement or a look on their face.”

Iglesias is ready to release his final album

Three decades into his successful and global career, Iglesias is set to release his final album. Yes, his last one.

Back in 2021, the Grammy winner announced that he would only be releasing two more albums. “Final (Vol. 1)” was his 11th studio album and dropped in September of that year.

While chatting with TODAY.com, Iglesias confirmed that “Final (Vol. 2)” is completed, it will, in fact, be his last album and be released in next year.

“It’s finished. It’s actually coming out in February,” he shares. “It’s completely finished. What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it.”

“I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me it was always like I said, my final album... this is it,” he continues. “I don’t think — no, I know, I won’t be doing any more albums.”

He released the first “Vol. 2” single, “Así Es La Vida” featuring Maria Beccera, in October.

Iglesias notes that it doesn’t mean he’s not going to continue making music. He will still release singles and work on music. “For me, in my life, I think this is that final one.”

In the meantime, check out how you can catch Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull on tour with the newly-added 2024 “The Trilogy Tour” dates and the remaining 2023 shows.

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull's 'The Trilogy Tour' dates

Nov. 24 — Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 25 — Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center

Nov. 30 — Los Angeles, California — Crypto.com Arena

Dec. 1 — Los Angeles, California — Crypto.com Arena

Dec. 6 — San Jose, California — SAP Center

Dec. 8 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 10 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena

2024 'The Trilogy Tour' dates

Jan. 30 — Fresno, California — Save Mart Center

Jan. 31 — San Francisco, California — Chase Center

Feb. 2 — Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena

Feb. 3 — Anaheim, California — Honda Center

Feb. 8 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center

Feb. 9 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Feb. 10 — Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

Feb. 13 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

Feb. 16 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 17 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Feb. 22 — Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre

Feb. 23 — Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 28 — Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 29 — Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena

Mar. 2 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center

Mar. 3 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

Mar. 8 — Sunrise, Florida — Amerant Bank Arena

Mar. 10 — Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

How to get tickets to Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull's 'The Trilogy Tour'

There are a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans.

Packages vary but include an invitation to the pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive VIP tour poster, specially designed VIP gift item and more. Visit vipnation.com for more information.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com