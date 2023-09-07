Enrique Tarrio’s mom speaks out about Proud Boys ex-leader’s 22-year prison sentence

The mother of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio on Thursday maintained her son’s innocence just days after he was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, insisting that he had no serious role in the attack.

“Twenty-two years of sentencing seems, like, extremely excessive,” Zuny Duarte Tarrio said at a press conference in Miami. “It’s really hurting the families. All of the families.”

Speaking alongside her son’s defense attorney, Nayib Hassan, Duarte Tarrio called the government’s case against her son a “witch hunt” and decried how Tarrio’s family had already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees to defend him against charges that he had sought to violently overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

She also pleaded for supporters to donate to an online legal defense fund. That fund currently has a target goal of raising $100,000 for Tarrio’s legal fees.

A federal judge sentenced Tarrio on Tuesday to 22 years in prison following his conviction in May on charges of seditious conspiracy related to the central role he played in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to keep former President Donald Trump in power.

The sentence is the longest prison term handed down to any Jan. 6 defendant. That record was previously held by one of Tarrio’s co-defendants, Ethan Nordean, and the founder of the right-wing group Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes, who were both sentenced to 18 years in prison for their roles in the attack.

Almost immediately after the hearing, Hassan, one of Tarrio’s attorneys, said that Tarrio’s team would appeal the sentence.

Tarrio wasn’t actually in Washington, D.C. on the day of the attack on the Capitol. He had been ordered by a judge to stay away from D.C. ahead of Jan. 6 after he was charged with destruction of property for burning a Black Lives Matter flag that belonged to a Black church in the District.

Prosecutors argued, however, that Tarrio commanded Proud Boys members from afar as a mob of pro-Trump rioters moved on the Capitol. Tarrio’s attorneys have claimed that neither Tarrio nor the Proud Boys had a premeditated plan to storm the Capitol.

Tarrio, a Miami native, had run-ins with the law well before he became associated with the Proud Boys. He was arrested in South Florida in 2013 on fraud charges related to a scheme to sell stolen diabetic test strips.

He was initially sentenced to serve a 30-month prison term for his role in that case, but a judge agreed to reduce that sentence to just 16 months after prosecutors revealed that he had assisted local and federal law enforcement in multiple drug and illegal gambling investigations.

Tarrio took charge of the Proud Boys in 2018 after its founder Gavin McInnes stepped down from the role, overseeing the group’s rise within mainstream Republican politics. In addition to his involvement with the Proud Boys, Tarrio also served as the Florida director of the independent group Latinos for Trump during the former president’s 2020 reelection bid.