How to enroll in San Diego emergency alerts as Hurricane Hilary approaches
As Hurricane Hilary approaches, there are some useful tools the county is urging people to take advantage of.
As Hurricane Hilary approaches, there are some useful tools the county is urging people to take advantage of.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
The former Disney star tells Yahoo Entertainment that she ended up going to two homecomings anyway.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
Language models like GPT-4 and Claude are powerful and useful, but the data on which they are trained is a closely guarded secret. The Allen Institute for AI (AI2) aims to reverse this trend with a new, huge text dataset that's free to use and open to inspection. As the model is intended to be free to use and modify by the AI research community, so too (argue AI2 researchers) should be the dataset they use to create it.
Between mobile deposits, daily balance alerts, and online bill pay, online checking accounts are incredibly convenient. If you’re considering opening a checking account, here’s what you need to know.
Are weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy helpful, harmful or somewhere in-between?
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
If you're an avid gardener or a lover of a manicured lawn, then you're most likely no stranger to the pains of weeding.
X owner Elon Musk says the service formerly known as Twitter is getting rid of the option to block other users, except for when it comes to DMs. Musk suggested it "makes no sense" to block other users instead of muting them, even though the block button has long been a key safety feature for many folks.
Disney has countersued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, marking the latest development in the back-and-forth saga that's plagued the media giant.
We reviewed 43 shampoos and consulted with nine experts to find the best shampoo for thinning hair in 2023.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Twitch's chat ban tools have been around for ages, but the platform is about to hand streamers a way to control who can watch a stream to begin with. In Twitch's latest episode of Patch Notes, its monthly product update show, the company announced that it would soon let streamers block banned users from watching streams. If moderators or streamers enable the feature, banned users will be booted not only out of chat but out of a livestream itself in real time.
The team behind HealthXCapital, which invested in and helped health tech startups scale up, has joined Singapore-based Jungle Ventures. Seemant Jauhari, who led HealthXCapital since it was founded eight years ago, is now a partner at Jungle, where he will invest in healthcare startups in Southeast Asia and India. At Jungle, Jauhari will take a similar approach as he did at HealthXCapital, combining capital with strategic partners in the healthcare sector to help startups toward validation and commercialization.
From hair-zapping to scalp-strengthening, teeth-whitening to face-saving, these are the items our readers loved the most.
A raft of new energy drinks are hitting the market, but it's worth scrutinizing their claims. "This is a really great example of 'health washing,'" says Abbey Sharp, a registered dietitian.
"To my perception, it felt like I sort of had a lazy tongue," television personality Dr. Terry Dubrow tells Yahoo Life.
Today it is releasing Arthur Bench, an open source tool to help users find the best LLM for a particular set of data. Adam Wenchel, CEO and co-founder at Arthur, says the company has seen a lot of interest in generative AI and LLMs, and so they have been putting a lot of effort into creating products. “Arthur Bench solves one of the critical problems that we just hear with every customer which is [with all of the model choices], which one is best for your particular application,” Wenchel told TechCrunch.
In 2021, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced a comprehensive modernization strategy he dubbed IDM (integrated device manufacturing) 2.0. In a 2022 article, we described Intel's new approach this way: IDM 2.0 involves a three-pronged approach to semiconductor manufacturing: Intel’s network of global factories, use of third-party capacity and building out Intel Foundry Services, moves the company beyond simply producing Intel-branded chips, but helping meet the growing needs for custom chips. As part of that shift, Intel announced plans to acquire Tower Semiconductor, an Israeli chip manufacturer, for $5.4 billion in February 2022.
WhatsApp is getting an upgrade that will allow users to share HD photos through the messaging app, according to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel and via a Facebook post. Earlier this summer, users spotted the option available through the Android beta version of WhatsApp and the TestFlight app on iOS, suggesting a public launch was nearing. WhatsApp says this choice was made to ensure that sharing photos remains fast and reliable.