Enrollment at local private schools rising with voucher program's expansion

Dec. 1—ANDERSON — As record numbers of students across Indiana take advantage of the state's near-universal voucher program, local private schools are seeing their enrollment numbers surge.

"We actually did have to add some staff this year to accommodate the influx of students," said Kevin Plew, lead administrator at Indiana Christian Academy. "I would anticipate that being a potential (decision) for this next year as well."

Plew said enrollment at ICA increased by about 45 students this year compared to last year, a 16% jump. He attributed the numbers, in part, to heightened awareness of the availability of vouchers, which pay a portion of the tuition for students to attend private schools.

"We have students from all over," Plew said. "Some of them were home-schooled, some were in public schools, others were (in) Christian schools. I think the biggest impact is that kindergarten is now included in that (number), and that's probably where we saw our most growth."

During last spring's legislative session, state lawmakers expanded the program, loosening eligibility requirements to allow nearly all Indiana students to qualify. The move has raised concerns among public school officials who say subsidizing voucher access siphons needed funding away from districts seeking to attract and retain teachers in a difficult hiring environment.

School choice advocates counter that the vouchers provide opportunities to families who otherwise wouldn't be able to chart educational paths of their choosing for their children.

"The end result is, we want to benefit the children," Plew said. "It's about giving them the opportunity and the parent the opportunity to place a child in a situation that best benefits them."

Other private school administrators recognize that the issue is fraught with complexities, but maintain that flexibility is needed for parents to make informed decisions.

"It's a complex question with even more complex answers," said Commandant Jill Barker, superintendent at Anderson Preparatory Academy. "If you're taking public money, then you have to serve the public as they are and be held to those standards."

According to Barker, APA's enrollment has risen steadily over the past five years, from about 750 students in 2018-19 to its current total of 848.

Barker said that as a public charter school, APA does not accept vouchers. But she noted that in her view, the voucher program opens doors that might otherwise remain closed.

"I think it is phenomenal that kids that didn't have opportunities before to have faith-based education can have that," she said. "For a family that has deeply religious values and really wants their kid to go (to a private school) but money is in the way, that's just not equitable. It's not fair.

"Education is evolving, of course," Barker added. "Being able to tailor an education to the community's needs and the family's needs and the kids' needs is really important, but you can't just selectively close your doors."

