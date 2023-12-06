Enrollment opens for tax credit program, Stillwater private schools are prepared

Dec. 5—For families participating in the Parental Choice Tax Credit Program this year, a recent delay caused concern over the implementation of the process, and some were worried.

But several private schools in Stillwater were prepared.

Stillwater Christian School Administrator Stacie White said Merit International Inc. — the third-party vendor managing the enrollment process — had given schools their requirements early enough that submitting the necessary information for her students' parents wasn't hard.

"Overall, I've been happy with the process," White said.

It was easy for White, because she thinks ahead. She gathered student information into a file and helped make parents aware of upcoming timelines. She said the administration divided up the families, and board members called them, helping to answer questions. In addition, they coordinated a meeting in October with families and members of the American Federation for Children, who came to explain the enrollment process and hold a question and answer.

SCS is approved by the Association of Christian Schools International, and White said filling out forms to get SCS verified as participant in the program was simple. The school was approved in two weeks.

Originally, social security numbers were requested from parents, but then that was changed, which White said is a "good thing."

On Nov. 27, before the previous Dec. 1 deadline, White sent the required forms to Merit. By 3 a.m. on Nov. 28, she said most parents received notice that the school had sent in the required paperwork, but some — around 20 — had not.

She began calling Merit right away, as some parents grew nervous. She was able to fix any lingering problems on her end by Nov. 30.

"The vendor was very nice," White said. "They called back, trying to get it fixed."

White said she thinks one reason for the delay was that some families added more of their students to the application process, which might have caused the delayed verification.

In a message on its website, the Oklahoma Tax Commission stated that some parents had "not received their form as of close of business, Thursday, Nov. 30." It further noted that "the decision to delay the application start date was not made lightly. Despite being disappointed with the delay, we believe this adjustment is necessary to establish a 'fair playing field' for all Taxpayers, since having the Enrollment Verification Form is a required part of the application process.

"This is critical, given the fact the OTC may only authorize $150 million of tax credits for tax year 2024. We do not anticipate that postponement of the application start date will delay disbursement of the first installment payments."

Due to the delay, the 60-day priority period will extend through Feb. 5, 2024.

Per program rules, the tax credits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, with families with household incomes at $150,000 or less given priority. The tax credits are set at increments starting at $7,500 for families with household earnings under $75,000 annually to $5,000 for a family with household earnings over $250,000 annually. The bill also includes $1,000 per child for families who choose homeschooling.

White has continued to make corrections on paperwork, even as late as Dec. 5 — some which were as simple as a birthdate — but even those parents had already received their verification for enrollment that morning.

"It seems like everybody has the correct information," White said.

One hiccup in the process was that OTC changed a verification step, asking schools to send forms to Merit instead of them. White had already prepped a form to use for the process, so sending it to Merit instead of OTC didn't faze her.

White said Merit sends verification forms to parents' emails, where parents can download the form and have it ready when enrollment opens.

"I think (Merit) has really been helpful," White said. "I think overall it's been fairly simple. The biggest part was just getting the information in to a file. That was just busy work."

Covenant Community School and Daycare is another private Stillwater school that plans to implement the tax credit program. Covenant was recently accredited, and Administrator Odell Walters said the tax credits would benefit the school's 90 students and their families.

"We're going to do our best to help that happen," Walters said. "... (OTC) has done a good job of putting things into place that keeps anyone from taking advantage of the process."

Walters said he believes most of Covenant's parents will apply. He will hold a school-wide meeting on Monday to answer questions or work out glitches.

"I'm sure there might be one or two (families) that say, '(No),' but basically it's a godsend," Walters said.

White said very few parents at SCS have been skeptical, but some may just not want to take the time to apply.

"Overall, it's been very favorable, the response from our families," White said.

SCS has approximately 160 students enrolled, and the school has no room to expand — so the idea that the parental choice tax credit program would see much more growth at SCS isn't likely. White said the school hopes to acquire more land at some point.

SCS administration opened the school library so parents have a central location to meet in case they need help enrolling. White is hopeful that the enrollment process will go smoothly.

"We'll see (today) at 2 p.m.," she said.