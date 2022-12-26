Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Ensign Energy Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The CA$623m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$156m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$33m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Ensign Energy Services' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 8 of the Canadian Energy Services analysts is that Ensign Energy Services is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of CA$15m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 104% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Ensign Energy Services given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Ensign Energy Services is its debt-to-equity ratio of 112%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

