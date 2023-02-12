Ensign Energy Services' (TSE:ESI) investors will be pleased with their decent 83% return over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI), which is up 47%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 18% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Ensign Energy Services isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Ensign Energy Services saw its revenue shrink by 11% per year. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 14% each year in that time. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Ensign Energy Services' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Ensign Energy Services shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 83%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ensign Energy Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 39% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ensign Energy Services better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ensign Energy Services (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

