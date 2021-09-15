Is Ensign Group (ENSG) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Wasatch Core Growth Fund recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 8.6% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index which returned 4.3% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) is one of them. Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services. In the last three months, Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) stock lost 7%. Here is what the fund said:

"Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) also detracted from performance. The company operates facilities offering assisted living, nursing services, rehabilitative care, and physical, occupational and speech therapies. In our view, the company handled the Covid-19 crisis extremely well. Throughout most of the crisis, occupancy levels weren’t down as much as might have been expected. But patients did postpone many treatments. More recently, occupancy levels and treatments have experienced a resurgence. Going forward, we expect impressive comparisons to prior-period financial results and especially strong operating margins that may surprise other investors. Having said that, the stock pulled back in the second quarter after very strong performance in the first quarter."

In August, we published an article revealing that Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) was one of the 5 best stocks to invest in according to Philip Timon’s Owls Nest Partners.

Our calculations showed that Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

