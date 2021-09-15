Is Ensign Group (ENSG) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Wasatch Core Growth Fund recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 8.6% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index which returned 4.3% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) is one of them. Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services. In the last three months, Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) stock lost 7%. Here is what the fund said:

"Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) also detracted from performance. The company operates facilities offering assisted living, nursing services, rehabilitative care, and physical, occupational and speech therapies. In our view, the company handled the Covid-19 crisis extremely well. Throughout most of the crisis, occupancy levels weren’t down as much as might have been expected. But patients did postpone many treatments. More recently, occupancy levels and treatments have experienced a resurgence. Going forward, we expect impressive comparisons to prior-period financial results and especially strong operating margins that may surprise other investors. Having said that, the stock pulled back in the second quarter after very strong performance in the first quarter."

Doctor Specialties with Best Lifestyle

Minerva Studio/Shutterstock.com

In August, we published an article revealing that Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) was one of the 5 best stocks to invest in according to Philip Timon’s Owls Nest Partners.

Our calculations showed that Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.