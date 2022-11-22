Is The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Potentially Undervalued?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Ensign Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Ensign Group

Is Ensign Group Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ensign Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $109.00, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Ensign Group’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Ensign Group?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ensign Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ENSG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ENSG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Ensign Group mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Ensign Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy

    Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Crumbling FTX Empire Holds $1.2B Cash Reserves

    The bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes around $3.1 billion to its top 50 creditors.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 11 high-dividend stocks picked by billionaire Gabelli. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli. Mario Gabelli initially rose to prominence through his successful bets on media and […]

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Falls to 2-Year Low on Renewed Contagion Fears

    ALSO: Singapore's central bank is under scrutiny over whether Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange received favorable regulatory treatment, Sam Reynolds writes.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • South Korean firm to spend $3.2B in TN, create 1,000 jobs in what governor calls historic investment

    LG Chem plans to spend $3 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.

  • These 10 Stocks are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks skyrocketing today. If you want to check out some other stocks gaining value on Monday, go directly to These 5 Stocks are Skyrocketing Today. U.S. stocks inched lower this morning as investors feared that China might reimpose mobility restrictions following the resurgence of […]

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have given their investors lots to be thankful for over the years. The average dividend stock has outpaced the S&P 500 since 1973 (a 9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Marc Rapport (Agree Realty): Agree Realty leases buildings and land to stores and shops.

  • 5 Stocks With the Potential to Rise 10 Times in Price

    Alliance Bernstein has been researching how to find these stocks, and found several in the tech sector with potential to be "ten-baggers."

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion case

    A federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison plus 16 months probation. His wife, Julie, was sentenced to 7 years in prison, plus 16 months probation.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Block (NYSE: SQ) is the company you may have known as Square, and it's also the company behind many of those white payment contraptions lots of small companies use when they let you pay with a credit card. Block encompasses more than that, though; the digital payment specialist is home to not only Square but also Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD. In Block's third quarter, the growth stock's revenue grew by more than 17% year over year, to $4.5 billion, with gross profit growing 38%.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.