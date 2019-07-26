Is The Ensign Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ENSG) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to The Ensign Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ENSG), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Ensign Group has a price to earnings ratio of 32.03, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.1%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ensign Group:

P/E of 32.03 = $59.07 ÷ $1.84 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Ensign Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Ensign Group has a higher P/E than the average (21.4) P/E for companies in the healthcare industry.

That means that the market expects Ensign Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Ensign Group grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 55% gain was both fast and well deserved. Even better, EPS is up 24% per year over three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Ensign Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 6.6% of Ensign Group's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Ensign Group's P/E Ratio

Ensign Group's P/E is 32 which is above average (18) in its market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable.

