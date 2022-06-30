Is Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ensign Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Ensign Group had US$155.7m of debt, up from US$114.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$260.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$104.9m net cash.

How Healthy Is Ensign Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ensign Group had liabilities of US$513.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.46b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$260.6m and US$339.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.37b.

Ensign Group has a market capitalization of US$4.15b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Ensign Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Ensign Group grew its EBIT by 16% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ensign Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Ensign Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Ensign Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 61% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

Although Ensign Group's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$104.9m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 16% over the last year. So is Ensign Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Ensign Group, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

