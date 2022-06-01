‘I was enslaved and tortured but escaped North Korea twice – and found happiness in the UK’

Jihyun Park - Paul Cooper

Until May, Jihyun Park’s native North Korea had declared itself a Covid-free zone: the hermit state apparently untouched by two years of a global pandemic. Now, it has admitted to 2.8 million cases of omicron and 68 deaths – a number that is likely a fiction of understatement says Park, who, after escaping the country twice, last year ran as a Conservative councillor in north west England and is now a human rights activist. “North Korea is never telling the truth about Covid,” she says.

These news alerts are the only way the 52-year-old can find out what’s happening in her secretive home country – a country she can never visit again. She doesn’t even know whether her relatives are alive or dead.

What makes her “really angry” is that while omicron rips across the unvaccinated population, testing is centred not on the ill, but on ballistic missiles – one of which was launched out of Pyongyang hours after an alert about the infected. In May, North Korea test-launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range weapons into the sea. “How much money was spent?” asks Park. “The money could have been used on vaccines and food and helped people.”

Park believes that aid money sent to North Korea has never been used to help the sick and starving, but is instead spent bolstering the nation’s military might. She’s furious that repeated offers of vaccines – from countries including the UK – have been turned down, leaving a famine-prone population even more vulnerable.

Since the start of the pandemic, North Korea’s “zero-Covid” strategy has relied on sealing itself off from the world, with borders firmly shut and almost all trade brought to a halt. Park fears the virus is spreading in re-education camps where weak, broken prisoners number in the hundreds of thousands.

She herself knows the grim reality of enslavement in North Korea, which she has recorded in her new book, A Hard Road Out. “We are victims, but we are also witnesses,” she says. Her story is shocking and a testament to her resilience.

Story continues

In early 1998, starving and desperate, Park left the country as it was being ravaged by a famine that killed more than three million people. Along with her sister and niece, she was smuggled over the border to China. They crossed through snowy cornfields on a frozen February night “from one world into another”. Reaching the “promised land” kickstarted a new set of horrors: she was raped and sold to an older Chinese man, got pregnant, and had to beg her husband not to sell Chul, their baby son, to pay off his debts. For six years, she illegally worked day and night for no pay, until officials banged on the door. Park was imprisoned and repatriated, her wrists bound with shoelaces.

The horrors continued in a detention centre where, from 4.30am to 11pm, Park was forced to drag a plough across a field, shoeless. People routinely dropped dead around her; women miscarried while being forced to run up mountains. “My only hope was to survive and be reunited with my son,” she says, now. “I couldn’t lose my family again.”

After a serious infection in her foot, she was sent to hospital, then abandoned at a local police station – in effect, released.

With no living relatives willing to speak to her, and her father and brother dead, Park was desperate to get back to her son and was smuggled to China a second time. They had an emotional reunion. A few days later, the pair joined a group of North Koreans intent on escape; which is where she met her current husband, Kwang-hyun Joo. Three years later, they met an American missionary who took them to the UN in Beijing. In January 2008, they boarded a plane to Heathrow as political refugees.

Park had been expecting top hats and tails when she got to England. But the reality was somewhat different. “I didn’t see the kinds of gentlemen I’d read about,” she laughs. “I had been taught it was a kingly country, but everyone dressed the same as they did in Asia.”

After nine months in temporary accommodation in Greater Manchester, she and Kwang-hyun Joo were moved to their first home: an empty shell without heating, with one blanket between the four of them. When they went to the council for help, people were “really kind”, Park recalls, arranging a translator for the family, who could not speak English and had no mobile phone.

She felt so accepted and grateful that she turned to local politics and, in 2021, stood as a Conservative councillor in Bury. Park came fifth, with a “miraculous” 1,284 votes – a figure she delights in remembering precisely. “Many, many people voted for me, it’s unbelievable,” she says. “It was a proud moment.” Since then, Park has been focusing on her human rights activism, giving talks to conferences and schools in Germany and South Korea. She hasn’t ruled out future political attempts – Westminster included. “If I get the chance, I want to do that,” she says. “I never give up.”

Jihyun met her husband, Kwang-hyun Joo, when escaping North Korea - Paul Cooper

Politics remains important to Park. Partygate has brought “shame” on party leaders; she despairs with those in power, who “don’t care about individuals”. Still, her wider politics are harder to predict: Park initially supported Donald Trump when it appeared he would take on Kim Jong-Un – something she laments few leaders are willing to do. She also backs the Government’s plan to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda, which she says isn’t an “immigrant issue, it’s an illegal immigrant issue”.

Park still limps from that foot injury two decades ago. But she “doesn’t care” anymore – not now she can sit at her dinner table with her three children. “For the first time, I experience happiness,” she says. Park’s daughter was born the year after they arrived in Manchester: both she and her middle son, 15, speak with Mancunian accents. She agrees they have been brought up in “heaven” compared with the upbringing she endured. Park is tickled by her 13-year-old daughter’s “pure capitalist” career ambitions – to become a medical lawyer. “She knows that freedom is conservatism plus capitalism,” says Park.

Through her activism and local politics, Park has become something of a celebrity at her children’s school. Most important to her is that her children are “really proud” of her speaking out. “The freedom I have fought for is not only my freedom, but my children’s, and the next generation’s,” she says. “That has come with more than a lifetime’s share of trials. But every decision has been worth it to reach this point. Park says she will continue to speak for those desperate to make that same journey. “I’ve already escaped North Korea twice; this means I’ve fought many evils… I am not afraid.”

As North Korea launches even more ballistic missiles – the clearest sign thus far that it is preparing for nuclear battle, according to reports – all the while presiding over a populace in which Covid continues to spread, Park describes Kim Jong-Un as a “21st century Hitler” presiding over a “modern-day Holocaust”; one that, every day in Manchester, she reminds herself how grateful she is to be thousands of miles away from.

The Hard Road Out: One Woman's Escape from North Korea by Jihyun Park and Seh-Lynn Chai (HarperCollins). Buy now for £16.99 at books.telegraph.co.uk or call 0844 871 1514