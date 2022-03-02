Ensley woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 shooting death of 16-year-old

A woman was sentenced to 20 years in state prison Monday for the shooting death of a teen at an Ensley trailer park in 2019.

The state attorney’s office announced in a press release that Kristian Nealy Ard, 20, will also serve 10 years of probation following her prison term.

Ard’s sentencing stems from the investigation in the death of 16-year-old Dakota Edward Kersey, who was found lying on his back with a single gunshot wound to his head on Dec. 18, 2019, at a residence in the 9700 block of Grace Drive.

Kersey was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital but pronounced braindead and taken off of a ventilator on Dec. 28. Escambia County Sheriff’s investigators ruled out suicide and focused the investigation on Ard, who was 18 years old at the time.

Ard was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, grand theft of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a child, knowingly giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug equipment, three counts of destroying evidence and five counts of possession of drugs with the intent to sell, manufacture and distribute.

The release said officers located the firearm that was used to shoot the victim in Ard’s purse during the investigation, as well as the spent shell casing from the shooting hidden in the bottom of a cigarette pack.

Officers also found cocaine, marijuana, THC cartridges, ammunition, counterfeit currency, alcohol and drug paraphernalia in Ard’s vehicle. Ard had provided false information to law enforcement throughout the investigation, the release said.

“The Defendant’s actions in this incident and throughout the investigation show that she is a danger to the community,” Assistant State Attorney Jessica Etherton said during the sentencing.

