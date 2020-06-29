ENSPIRA Creates Innovative New Offering for Employers; Launches Personalized Coaching for First-Time and Frontline People Managers

Firm Appoints Robyn Powell, Accomplished Business Leader and Management Coach, to Lead Its People Manager Coaching Offering

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspira , an innovative human resources (HR) consulting firm, expands its manager capability and effectiveness area of expertise with the debut of its new People Manager Coaching Offering. The innovative coaching offering, which can be delivered virtually and/or in-person, is designed for first-time and frontline people managers, providing the practical skills, tips, and tools to be effective managers and future leaders. Enspira is now uniquely positioned to provide employers with comprehensive, specialized expertise in building manager capability and effectiveness, which is crucial to ensuring a high-performing organization and culture.

Robyn Powell, Vice President & Partner, Enspira More

Enspira also announced the appointment of Robyn Powell , as Vice President and Partner, to oversee its new People Manager Coaching Offering and support its Life Sciences Consulting Practice. Powell is a Life Sciences industry veteran with nearly 25 years of experience in business, people management, coaching, and leading teams.

"The single most important investment employers should make to achieve a high-performing organization is to invest in developing great people managers," said Kurt Landon, CEO, Enspira. "Enspira saw an opportunity to fulfill an unmet need with our innovative coaching offering for frontline people managers, given there are limited options available in the marketplace today below the executive level. We are fortunate to have Robyn join the Enspira team to help us expand our manager capability and effectiveness area of expertise. With her depth of people leadership and coaching experience, Robyn is well-positioned to oversee and grow this innovative offering and share her Life Sciences business expertise with our clients."

Organizations without effective people managers often have a myriad of other talent management challenges, including high employee turnover, low morale, poor hiring decisions and inadequate career development. Enspira's comprehensive People Manager Coaching Offering features custom-designed, structured sessions for individuals or groups. It includes a range of personalized and interactive coaching, training and development, skill set building, identification of strengths and growth areas, insights from 360° feedback and progress reporting. Enspira's People Manager Coaching Offering is tailored for:

First-time people managers who are ready to lead within the next 6-12 months or promoted to more challenging positions,

First-time or frontline people managers and/or managers who need to influence without authority, and

Frontline people managers who need to build or hone their management skills and are critical to the company's success.

Powell comes to Enspira after spending almost 25 years serving in a variety of senior-level global marketing, customer service and business leadership roles at Beckman Coulter, Millipore Sigma/Merck KGaA, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Johnson & Johnson, where she also spent nine years in France directing teams in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Her accomplishments range from successfully leading individual contributors and managers to overseeing an organization with 50 employees and a site of 200 people. Powell is recognized for bringing extensive experience, enthusiasm and an inspirational approach to coaching to help clients identify how they can advance their organizations and grow professionally. To complement her years of hands-on leadership experience, Powell holds a coaching certificate from the University of California, Davis, and is pursuing her certification from the International Coaching Federation. She is fluent in French and earned a B.A. degree in Communications from the University of California, San Diego, and an M.B.A. degree with specialization in International Business from Pepperdine University.